Sports Minister Mandaviya, India head coach Gambhir participate in Sundays on Cycle event

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event on Sunday, with both calling for greater focus on fitness and making it a movement across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Gambhir said the government's Fit India initiative was a "wonderful initiative" and stressed that a fitter India would be stronger and more self-reliant.

"The Fit India event organised by the government is such a wonderful initiative because I believe that the fitter India is, the stronger and more self-reliant India will be. So, I believe that we should look at this not just as an event, but as a movement," Gambhir said.

He said it was the responsibility of the youth and everyone associated with the initiative to help turn it into a movement so that people could stay fit.

"A fitter nation is a stronger nation," the India head coach added.

Mandaviya said the 88th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' was launched across more than 25,000 locations in the country, noting the growing popularity of cycling.

"The craze for cycling is growing in the country. Sunday cycling is slowly turning into a passion among the people. Cycling is the best exercise. Cycling is a solution to pollution. Cycling is the mantra to stay fit. Cycling is also a solution to traffic," Mandaviya said.

He urged youngsters to spend at least an hour away from mobile phones and computer screens and engage in outdoor activities.

"Let all our young friends spend an hour a day away from the mobile or computer screen and go to the playground. Cycle, play and keep yourselves fit," the Sports Minister said.

On Gambhir's participation in the event, Mandaviya said the presence of sports personalities could inspire people to focus on fitness.

"Naturally, when a sports celebrity comes, people see him and get inspiration. And even if we keep ourselves fit by taking inspiration from that, it's enough," he said.

Bollywood actor and MMA player Sangram Singh, who also participated in the event, praised Mandaviya's lifestyle and encouraged people to take up cycling.

"To be honest, whenever I see the Minister and observe his lifestyle, it's truly inspiring. If you make cycling an addiction in your life, you will stay very healthy and fit," Sangram said.

He described the initiative as more than just a cycling event, calling it a "festival", and encouraged people to cycle, particularly on local bicycles.

"I personally prefer the local one. Because a fit India is a hit India," he added.

Started by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI ), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.