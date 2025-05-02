Subscribe

Sreesanth breaks silence on Kerala Cricket Association ban: ‘I have not received any notice or order’

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has been suspended for three years by the Kerala Cricket Association due to the alleged derogatory remarks about the organisation. He criticised the KCA for not supporting Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy squads.

Livemint
Updated2 May 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Advertisement
S Sreesanth represented India in 90 International matches and took 169 wickets. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup

S Sreesanth, former ODI and T20 World Cup winner with Indian team, breaks his silence on getting suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association for three years.

Advertisement

"I have not received any notice or order from the KCA; we have only heard it from the media. I don’t know yet on what grounds or reasons the action is being taken. I was only backing a state cricketer. Once we see the notice, we will explore our options," tells former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth to ANI.

Kerala Cricket Association ban

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended Sreesanth for making "false and derogatory" remarks about the state board.

In an interview with Kerala-based media outlet Onmanorama, Sreesanth had blamed the KCA for not supporting Samson. He said, “We have just one player at the international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him. The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher?” Sreesanth said in the interview.

Advertisement

Apart from Sreesanth, the KCA has also sought legal action against Sanju Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, for his comments against the association. Viswanath had publicly accused the KCA of undermining his son't career earlier in the year.

Sreesanth's support for Sanju Samson

Sreesanth is a long-time admirer of Sanju Samson. The former World cup winner showed his appreciation even before the international debut of Samson.

 

 

Advertisement

Sanju Samson acknowledged the role of Sreesanth for getting selected by Rajasthan Royals.

 

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSreesanth breaks silence on Kerala Cricket Association ban: ‘I have not received any notice or order’
First Published:2 May 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App