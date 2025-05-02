Sreesanth breaks silence on Kerala Cricket Association ban: ‘I have not received any notice or order’

S Sreesanth, former ODI and T20 World Cup winner with Indian team, breaks his silence on getting suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association for three years.

"I have not received any notice or order from the KCA; we have only heard it from the media. I don’t know yet on what grounds or reasons the action is being taken. I was only backing a state cricketer. Once we see the notice, we will explore our options," tells former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth to ANI.

Kerala Cricket Association ban Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended Sreesanth for making "false and derogatory" remarks about the state board.

In an interview with Kerala-based media outlet Onmanorama, Sreesanth had blamed the KCA for not supporting Samson. He said, “We have just one player at the international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him. The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher?” Sreesanth said in the interview.

Apart from Sreesanth, the KCA has also sought legal action against Sanju Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, for his comments against the association. Viswanath had publicly accused the KCA of undermining his son't career earlier in the year.

Sreesanth's support for Sanju Samson Sreesanth is a long-time admirer of Sanju Samson. The former World cup winner showed his appreciation even before the international debut of Samson.

