Sreesanth gets legal notice over 'fixer' name-calling allegations against Gautam Gambhir: Report
The incident which occurred during an LLC match between India Captials and Gujarat Giants when two senior players engaged in heated exchange with S Sreesanth claiming that Gautam Gambhir called him a 'fixer'.
The heated exchange between India's World Cup-winning players Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is getting more serious than expected as an NDTV report claimed that the LLC Commissioner has issued a legal notice to S Sreesanth over his post-match rant against Gautam Gambhir. The incident which occurred during an LLC match between India Captials and Gujarat Giants saw two senior players in a heated exchange with S Sreesanth claiming that Gautam Gambhir called him a “fixer."