The heated exchange between India's World Cup-winning players Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is getting more serious than expected as an NDTV report claimed that the LLC Commissioner has issued a legal notice to S Sreesanth over his post-match rant against Gautam Gambhir. The incident which occurred during an LLC match between India Captials and Gujarat Giants saw two senior players in a heated exchange with S Sreesanth claiming that Gautam Gambhir called him a “fixer."

After the match, S Sreesanth released a video on the social media platform Instagram sharing the details about his exchange with Gautam Gambhir. The report said that the LLC Commissioner isn't happy with S Sreesanth taking the matter to social media and suggested that it was a "breach of contract."

Internal investigation by LLC

Amid the intense war of words between S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir over an incident in a match, the LLC released a statement to address the issue and said an “internal investigation" will be conducted and any proof of "misconduct" would be "dealt strictly".

The development comes as the issue spiraled up on social media with S Sreesanth accusing Gautam Gambhir of being disrespectful towards him and using bad words. In a cryptic post, Gautam Gambhir posted a smiling picture on Instagram and captioned it with "Smile when the world is all about attention!".

Gambhir's Instagram post infuriated S Sreesanth further who then asked Gambhir if is above Supreme Court. “You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please."

2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal

The word “fixer" is offensive to S Sreesanth as the former Indian pacer was banned for life by the BCCI's disciplinary committee in 2013 after finding his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. The scandal which shook the world's richest cricket league is still seen as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian cricket. S Sreesanth didn't accept the BCCI's ruling and approached the Supreme Court, which reduced the term of his ban to 7 years in 2019.

