The heated exchange between India's World Cup-winning players Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is getting more serious than expected as an NDTV report claimed that the LLC Commissioner has issued a legal notice to S Sreesanth over his post-match rant against Gautam Gambhir. The incident which occurred during an LLC match between India Captials and Gujarat Giants saw two senior players in a heated exchange with S Sreesanth claiming that Gautam Gambhir called him a “fixer." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the match, S Sreesanth released a video on the social media platform Instagram sharing the details about his exchange with Gautam Gambhir. The report said that the LLC Commissioner isn't happy with S Sreesanth taking the matter to social media and suggested that it was a "breach of contract."

Internal investigation by LLC Amid the intense war of words between S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir over an incident in a match, the LLC released a statement to address the issue and said an “internal investigation" will be conducted and any proof of "misconduct" would be "dealt strictly". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes as the issue spiraled up on social media with S Sreesanth accusing Gautam Gambhir of being disrespectful towards him and using bad words. In a cryptic post, Gautam Gambhir posted a smiling picture on Instagram and captioned it with "Smile when the world is all about attention!".

Gambhir's Instagram post infuriated S Sreesanth further who then asked Gambhir if is above Supreme Court. “You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labeled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please."

2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal The word “fixer" is offensive to S Sreesanth as the former Indian pacer was banned for life by the BCCI's disciplinary committee in 2013 after finding his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. The scandal which shook the world's richest cricket league is still seen as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian cricket. S Sreesanth didn't accept the BCCI's ruling and approached the Supreme Court, which reduced the term of his ban to 7 years in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

