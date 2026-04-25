Sreesanth says Harbhajan Singh made around ₹1 crore from an ad on IPL slapgate: ‘He the called me and…'

The IPL "slapgate" controversy that involved former India cricketers S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced once again. Back in IPL 2008, Harbhajan Singh, who was playing for Mumbai Indians, slapped Sreesanth, who was playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the post-match handshakes.

This resulted in Harbhajan Singh receiving an 11-match ban and was fined 100 % of his match fees.

The two of them seemed to have moved on from the controversy in the last few overs, but the former Kerala pacer has made a stunning claim on the former spinner.

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Sreesanth makes stunning claim Sreesanth has claimed that Harbhajan made almost ₹1 crore through an advertisement regarding the IPL slapgate controversy. Sreesanth claimed that Harbhajan featured in the advertisement.

"I have never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is going to be the first time," Sreesanth told Malayalam news daily Mathrubhumi.



"Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to post a story about it. I told him, 'I'll forgive but I'll never forget.' If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget.

"If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example of that. There is no doubt about it," he added.

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Sreesanth once used to consider Harbhajan as his brother, but he has admitted that he doesn't share any bond with the former Punjab spinner anymore.

"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in the last one or two months he did that ad, and now I have blocked him on Instagram," he said.

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"My parents have taught me to forgive but never forget. I don't have any complaints against him, nor do I need him. May God bless him and his family. In many interviews, even with Ashwin, he talked about my daughter.

"People will think, 'Oh, what a great person he is.' He might be a great person. But for me, from my time playing for India until now, it is all an act. That act is something Sreesanth does not accept," he added.