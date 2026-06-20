Sreesanth-Harbhajan old feud reopens after Kerala pacer challenges ex-teammate; fans say ‘Slap fighting will be better’

The old feud between former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth reignited again, this time the Kerala pacer challenging his former senior teammate into the ring. The Sreesanth-Harbhajan feud dates back to 2008 during the inaugural season of Indian Premier league (IPL).

Playing for Mumbai Indians at that time, Harbhajan slapped the Kings CI Punjab pacer Sreesanth with a back hand after their game in Mohali. The India spinner apologised for his actions time again to Sreesanth on public platforms and left the episode back to lead a healthy life.

Following that incident, the BCCI slapped Harbhajan with a 11-match ban, and ruled him out for the rest of the tournament in 2008. In fact, the duo even won India the ODI World Cup at home in 2011. A fresh fire was added to the fight last year when former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi shared the unseen video of the Sreesanth-Harbhajan slapgate.

For 17 years, only a picture of crying Sreesanth did the rounds.

What's the recent uproar? Following Modi's sharing of the unseen footage, Harbhajan recreated the slap in a humourous way in a commercial advertisement, without Sreesanth's consent and involvement. This angered Sreesanth, challenged the former India off-spinner to settle the feud in a boxing ring.

The former Kerala pacer even alleged that Harbhajan had earned approximately ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore from the ad. "Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves?

"This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth told Lallantop.

Also Read | Sreesanth makes stunning claim about Harbhajan as IPL slapgate issue resurfaces

Sreesanth's open challenge went viral on social media, with netizens anticipating another spicy fight (war or words) between the two. “No Boxing Match. Slap fighting will be better,” wrote one user.

“18 years later and Sreesanth still hasn't forgotten that slap. Bhajji, either accept the challenge or drop another ad with gloves on. The ring is waiting, Turbanator,” another said. “This kalesh is going to be so entertaining to watch honestly harbhajan is leading 1-0 right now,” another user wrote.

Harbhajan Singh shares cryptic post Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. Although he didn't name anyone in his video message, fans on social media are interpreting it as a possible response to Sreesanth.

Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan said: “Kisine bohot khub kaha hain ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, humesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain (Someone has rightly said, let people talk nonsense, it is always the empty vessels that make noise)." He also captioned the post khali bartan hi to awaaz karte hai, which translates to (it is the empty vessels that make noise)"