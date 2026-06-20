Sreesanth-Harbhajan old feud reopens after Kerala pacer challenges ex-teammate; fans say ‘Slap fighting will be better’

The old feud between former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth reignited again, this time the Kerala pacer challenging his former senior teammate into the ring. The Sreesanth-Harbhajan feud dates back to 2008 during the inaugural season of Indian Premier league (IPL).

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Playing for Mumbai Indians at that time, Harbhajan slapped the Kings CI Punjab pacer Sreesanth with a back hand after their game in Mohali. The India spinner apologised for his actions time again to Sreesanth on public platforms and left the episode back to lead a healthy life.

Following that incident, the BCCI slapped Harbhajan with a 11-match ban, and ruled him out for the rest of the tournament in 2008. In fact, the duo even won India the ODI World Cup at home in 2011. A fresh fire was added to the fight last year when former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi shared the unseen video of the Sreesanth-Harbhajan slapgate.

For 17 years, only a picture of crying Sreesanth did the rounds.

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What's the recent uproar? Following Modi's sharing of the unseen footage, Harbhajan recreated the slap in a humourous way in a commercial advertisement, without Sreesanth's consent and involvement. This angered Sreesanth, challenged the former India off-spinner to settle the feud in a boxing ring.

The former Kerala pacer even alleged that Harbhajan had earned approximately ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore from the ad. "Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves?

"This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth told Lallantop.

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Also Read | Sreesanth makes stunning claim about Harbhajan as IPL slapgate issue resurfaces

Sreesanth's open challenge went viral on social media, with netizens anticipating another spicy fight (war or words) between the two. “No Boxing Match. Slap fighting will be better,” wrote one user.

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“18 years later and Sreesanth still hasn't forgotten that slap. Bhajji, either accept the challenge or drop another ad with gloves on. The ring is waiting, Turbanator,” another said. “This kalesh is going to be so entertaining to watch honestly harbhajan is leading 1-0 right now,” another user wrote.

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Harbhajan Singh shares cryptic post Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. Although he didn't name anyone in his video message, fans on social media are interpreting it as a possible response to Sreesanth.

Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan said: “Kisine bohot khub kaha hain ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, humesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain (Someone has rightly said, let people talk nonsense, it is always the empty vessels that make noise)." He also captioned the post khali bartan hi to awaaz karte hai, which translates to (it is the empty vessels that make noise)"

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What caught the attention of the social media is the timing of Harbhajan's message. While no one knows, where it will lead to us, but certainly, another juicy episode between the two is up for grabs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in