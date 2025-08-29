Sreesanth's wife tears apart Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for unseen IPL 2008 slapgate footage; ‘heartless & inhumane’

Wife of former India cricketer S. Sreesanth, Bhuvneshwari, tore apart ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi and former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke for digging up the original slapgate video from the inaugural season in 2008. Time and again, the 2008 IPL slapgate controversy made the headlines after Harbhajan Singh, playing for Mumbai Indians at that time, slapped then Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth following one of their clashes.

While former India spinner Harbhajan admitted his mistake publicly on many occasions and apologised to both Sreesanth and his family on numerous occasions, the controversial IPL incident was put to rest as both the cricketers moved on with their lives. However, the 17-year-old incident once again made the headlines when Lalit Modi shared the unseen footage on Clarke's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast recently.

Calling Modi and Clarke's actions "inhumane" and heartless, Bhuvneshwari took to her Instagram story to blast the duo for reopening old wounds. “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views," Bhuvneshwari wrote.

"Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman,” she added. Bhuvneshwari also stated that the footage will impact both their families now.

A screengrab of Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth's Instagram story.

“@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years.

"Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs,” she continued.

“You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain,” concluded Bhuvneshwari.

