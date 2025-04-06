Mohammed Siraj fires career-best figures against Sunrisers Hyderabad; becomes 12th Indian pacer to 100 IPL wickets

Mohammed Siraj's claimed his best IPL figures (4/17) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, which included the wickets of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. 

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published6 Apr 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Siraj registered his best IPL figures (4/17) in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Siraj started his stint with Gujarat Titans by conceding 54 runs for no wickets against the Punjab Kings. The Hyderabad boy showed his full worth against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad, registering his career best figures (4/17). He also became the 12th Indian to 100 IPL wickets, when he took the wicket of dashing SRH opener Abhishek Sharma.

Local boy vs Local team

‘Local hero’ Mohammed Siraj knows the conditions in Hyderabad better than anyone else, including the Sunrisers Hyderabad players. Siraj drew first blood in the very first over, dismissing his nemesis Travis Head. The heated rivalry between Head and Siraj was one of the big highlights of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Series between Australia and India last December-January.

Milestone wicket

Mohammed Siraj reached the 100-wicket milestone, when he dismissed Head's opening partner Abhishek Sharma in the fifth over. Siraj joined an elite list of Indian pacers comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar (183), Jasprit Bumrah (165), Umesh Yadav (144), Sandeep Sharma (141), Harshal Patel (139), Mohit Sharma (133), Mohammed Shami (130), Ashish Nehra (106), Vinay Kumar (105), Zaheer Khan (102) and Shardul Thakur (101).

Siraj later took his 101st and 102nd IPL wickets, when he dismissed Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh in his final over.

Mohammed Siraj in IPL 2025

0/54 in 4 overs vs Punjab Kings

2/34 in 4 overs vs Mumbai Indians

3/19 in 4 overs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

4/17 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. Both teams have done one change each. GT replaced Arshad Khan with Washington Sundar. SRH brought in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Harshal Patel.

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 09:39 PM IST
