SRH v PBKS head to head IPL 2025 stats: Have Punjab Kings ever won in Hyderabad? Who has the most runs in this rivalry?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will welcome the Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in a game they will be desperate to win. With just 2 points from 5 matches so far, and four defeats on the bounce, last year’s finalists are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League standings.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the season. They sit fourth in the table with 6 points from 4 matches.
The two teams have played 23 times in the IPL and SRH have had a significant upper hand in this rivalry. In fact, they also have a better record in this rivalry at this venue, having lost only 1 game against PBKS at their home ground.
Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats
Total Matches Played: 23 - SRH: 16 wins, PBKS: 7 wins
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets (May 2024)
Total Matches played: 9
SRH: 8 wins
PBKS: 1 win
Total Matches played: 60
Won: 36
Lost: 23
Tied: 1
Highest score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 vs Rajasthan Royals (March 2025) - SRH won by 44 runs
Lowest score: 96 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 6, 2019) - MI won by 40 runs
David Warner (SRH) - Matches: 14, Runs: 700, Average: 58.33, Strike Rake: 140.28, Highest Score: 81
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/PBKS) - Matches: 15, Runs: 419, Average: 32.23, Strike Rake: 124.33, Highest Score: 99*
KL Rahul (PBKS) - Matches: 10, Runs: 307, Average: 38.37, Strike Rake: 116.73, Highest Score: 79
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.39, Average: 19.53, Best Figures: 5/19
Rashid Khan (SRH) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 18, Economy: 5.82, Average: 12.94, Best Figures: 3/12
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS/SRH) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 18, Economy: 7.62, Average: 23.72, Best Figures: 3/21
