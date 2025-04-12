SRH v PBKS head to head IPL 2025 stats: Have Punjab Kings ever won in Hyderabad? Who has the most runs in this rivalry?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have met each other 23 times in IPL and the former has had a significant upper hand in this rivalry. In fact, they also have a better record at the Hyderabad venue, making it a fortress for the home side in this matchup

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published12 Apr 2025, 03:57 PM IST
SRH have had a torrid time this year and sit rock bottom in the IPL table(PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will welcome the Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in a game they will be desperate to win. With just 2 points from 5 matches so far, and four defeats on the bounce, last year’s finalists are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League standings.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the season. They sit fourth in the table with 6 points from 4 matches.

The two teams have played 23 times in the IPL and SRH have had a significant upper hand in this rivalry. In fact, they also have a better record in this rivalry at this venue, having lost only 1 game against PBKS at their home ground.

Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

SRH vs PBKS: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 23 - SRH: 16 wins, PBKS: 7 wins

Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets (May 2024)

SRH vs PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL

Total Matches played: 9

SRH: 8 wins

PBKS: 1 win

SRH’s record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL

Total Matches played: 60

Won: 36

Lost: 23

Tied: 1

Highest score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 286/6 vs Rajasthan Royals (March 2025) - SRH won by 44 runs

Lowest score: 96 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 6, 2019) - MI won by 40 runs

SRH vs PBKS: Most Runs

David Warner (SRH) - Matches: 14, Runs: 700, Average: 58.33, Strike Rake: 140.28, Highest Score: 81

Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/PBKS) - Matches: 15, Runs: 419, Average: 32.23, Strike Rake: 124.33, Highest Score: 99*

KL Rahul (PBKS) - Matches: 10, Runs: 307, Average: 38.37, Strike Rake: 116.73, Highest Score: 79

SRH vs PBKS: Most wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.39, Average: 19.53, Best Figures: 5/19

Rashid Khan (SRH) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 18, Economy: 5.82, Average: 12.94, Best Figures: 3/12

Sandeep Sharma (PBKS/SRH) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 18, Economy: 7.62, Average: 23.72, Best Figures: 3/21

First Published:12 Apr 2025, 03:57 PM IST
