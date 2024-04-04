Hello User
Next Story
SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more

Saurav Mukherjee

  • Both teams have played 19 IPL matches so far against each other in IPL. Out of which, CSK have won 14 of those and SRH 5.

Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to face Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chennai are in the third position of the IPL points table with 4 points after winning 2 out of three matches played. Also, they have a net run rate of +0.976. Earlier on 22 March, CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets and won their second against GT by 63 runs on 26 March, however, lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs on 31 March.

On the contrary, Sunrisers are at the 6th spot in the IPL points table, with one win in three matches played. They have an NRR of +0.204.

On 23 March, the Sunrisers lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the tournament by 4 runs, but then won against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs on 27 March. However, they lost against against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 7 wickets on 31 March.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Head to Head

Both teams have played 19 IPL matches so far against each other in IPL. Out of which, CSK have won 14 of those and SRH 5. Hyderabad’s highest total against CSK so far is 192, and CSK’s highest score against SRH is 223.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad generally favours batters as it has flat pitches. It is also considered a batter’s paradise. In IPL 2019, the best bowling figures at this venue were by Mumbai’s Alzarri Joseph, who took 6 wickets for 12 runs against SRH.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Weather report

When the match starts, the temperature will hover around 37 degrees in Hyderabad. However, it is expected to cool down to 32 degrees by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won’t go beyond 38%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date

The SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024 will be played on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on 5 April at 7:30 pm (IST).

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Broadcast Details

The SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

The SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Fantasy team

MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Batters to watch for

SRH: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Bowlers to Watch for

SRH: Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed

CSK: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

