SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return to Chennai Super Kings playing XI in Hyderabad?

High on confidence after two consecutive wins, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an important IPL 2026 clash. Meanwhile, SRH are coming into this clash after stopping Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten run in Hyderabad. SRH have lost Brydon Carse and David Payne due to injuries.
Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee have been named as replacements. Pat Cummins won't be available for SRH against CSK despite arriving on Friday. Eyes will also be on CSK's MS Dhoni, who has travelled with the team to Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings hold the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 15 out of 22 matches between the two teams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.
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SRH have lost Brydon Carse and David Payne due to injuries. Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka and South African Gerald Coetzee have been named as replacements. Pat Cummins won't be available for SRH against CSK despite arriving on Friday.
Ever since the news came out that MS Dhoni was ruled out for two weeks, the former CSK captain did not travel with the side in away games. But this time, Dhoni travelled with the side to Hyderabad. He has been batting at the nets for quite some days and also enjoyed a light foot volleyball session with Sanju Samson. CSK coach Stephen Fleming didn't reveal much details about Dhoni, stating, "He is progressing well."
However, CSK will miss the services of Khaleel Ahmed, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. Spencer Johnson, who was named as replacement for Nathan Ellis is yet to join the squad.
Chennai Super Kings hold the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 15 out of 22 matches between the two teams.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.
On the other hand, SRH are bolstered by the emergence of Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge - the two uncapped stars - who rocked Rajasthan Royals with their pace and combined eight wickets. Tonight, the eyes will also be on the uncapped pace duo.
After losing the first three games, CSK have bounced back with two wins, against KKR and Delhi Capitals. One of the major reasons for CSK's success in the last two games was definitely Sanju Samson's form at the top of the batting order. While Samson scored this year's first hundred against DC, he missed his fifty by two runs against KKR.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SRH vs CSK match in IPL 2026 in Hyderabad.
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