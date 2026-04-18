SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return to Chennai Super Kings playing XI in Hyderabad?

High on confidence after two consecutive wins, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an important IPL 2026 clash. Meanwhile, SRH are coming into this clash after stopping Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten run in Hyderabad. SRH have lost Brydon Carse and David Payne due to injuries.

Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee have been named as replacements. Pat Cummins won't be available for SRH against CSK despite arriving on Friday. Eyes will also be on CSK's MS Dhoni, who has travelled with the team to Hyderabad.

SRH vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Chennai Super Kings hold the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 15 out of 22 matches between the two teams.

SRH vs CSK predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.

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