SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today? Chennai Super Kings unveil playing XI after opting to bowl

SRH vs CSK Live Score: Former MI player Aditya Tare wants MS DHoni to return against Hyderabad

Aditya Tare, who played for MI in IPL, wants MS Dhoni to return against SRH and don the big gloves. “Chennai Super Kings need MS Dhoni more than ever. If he is fit to play, he has to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in any capacity. I would personally want him to keep wickets for the full 20 overs because he is excellent behind the stumps," Tare told on JioStar.

“No disrespect to Sanju’s wicket-keeping, but you need that experience. There is a lot of youth in CSK’s line-up and their two debutants – Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer need that guidance of someone as experienced as Mahi bhai. The team has shown a lot of faith in those two players, but if you have MSD, you have to make him play,” Tare said.

"His presence will help Kartik and Prashant handle the pressure better. Mahi bhai has always been a great support to Ruturaj and to the bowlers. We have seen him constantly talking to the bowlers and guiding them and that is something which will give an extra edge to Chennai against SRH,” he added.