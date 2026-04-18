SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today? Chennai Super Kings unveil playing XI after opting to bowl

High on confidence after two consecutive wins, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an important IPL 2026 clash. Both teams made a few changes. While CSK brought in Mukesh Choudhary and Matthew Short, SRH named Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Harsh Dubey.
Chennai Super Kings hold the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 15 out of 22 matches between the two teams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
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Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head walk out to bat for SRH. Interestingly, CSK have started with off-spin and thrown the ball straightaway to Matthew Short on his CSK debut. SRH 4/0 (1)
Ishan Kishan: I think we would have batted first. Looks like a good wicket so we want to put up a good total. You have to bat for the team and not for individual performances. We just have to take it game by game and it doesn't matter where we are right now because it's a long tournament. I think the ball is going to move a bit in the beginning and the batters have to watch the ball and play well. Dilshan Madushanka comes in for Harsh Dubey for more swing upfront.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. Good to be up from the bottom. From the second game we started doing the basics right. The key is to be consistent. Last game I felt Noor bowled really well and good to have him back on track and even Anshul bowling really well at the death. In your language it looks like a belter but we got to assess it.
Time for the toss. SRH's Ishan Kishan and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad walk out for the toss in Hyderabad. CSK win the toss and opt to bowl first. No mention of MS Dhoni at the toss. SRH bring in Dilshan Madushanka replace Harsh Dubey.
It was a day that the groundsmen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will never forget. CSK talisman MS Dhoni clicked pictures with each one of them, thus making their day.
Aditya Tare, who played for MI in IPL, wants MS Dhoni to return against SRH and don the big gloves. “Chennai Super Kings need MS Dhoni more than ever. If he is fit to play, he has to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in any capacity. I would personally want him to keep wickets for the full 20 overs because he is excellent behind the stumps," Tare told on JioStar.
“No disrespect to Sanju’s wicket-keeping, but you need that experience. There is a lot of youth in CSK’s line-up and their two debutants – Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer need that guidance of someone as experienced as Mahi bhai. The team has shown a lot of faith in those two players, but if you have MSD, you have to make him play,” Tare said.
"His presence will help Kartik and Prashant handle the pressure better. Mahi bhai has always been a great support to Ruturaj and to the bowlers. We have seen him constantly talking to the bowlers and guiding them and that is something which will give an extra edge to Chennai against SRH,” he added.
SRH have lost Brydon Carse and David Payne due to injuries. Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka and South African Gerald Coetzee have been named as replacements. Pat Cummins won't be available for SRH against CSK despite arriving on Friday.
Ever since the news came out that MS Dhoni was ruled out for two weeks, the former CSK captain did not travel with the side in away games. But this time, Dhoni travelled with the side to Hyderabad. He has been batting at the nets for quite some days and also enjoyed a light foot volleyball session with Sanju Samson. CSK coach Stephen Fleming didn't reveal much details about Dhoni, stating, "He is progressing well."
However, CSK will miss the services of Khaleel Ahmed, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. Spencer Johnson, who was named as replacement for Nathan Ellis is yet to join the squad.
Chennai Super Kings hold the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning 15 out of 22 matches between the two teams.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.
On the other hand, SRH are bolstered by the emergence of Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge - the two uncapped stars - who rocked Rajasthan Royals with their pace and combined eight wickets. Tonight, the eyes will also be on the uncapped pace duo.
After losing the first three games, CSK have bounced back with two wins, against KKR and Delhi Capitals. One of the major reasons for CSK's success in the last two games was definitely Sanju Samson's form at the top of the batting order. While Samson scored this year's first hundred against DC, he missed his fifty by two runs against KKR.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SRH vs CSK match in IPL 2026 in Hyderabad.