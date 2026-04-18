SRH vs CSK, Match 27 Preview: The South battle gets intense as Hyderabad and Chennai fight for Top 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Chennai Super Kings at their home ground in Hyderabad on Saturday, 18 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 27 of IPL 2026. Both sides are level on 4 points, but separated by net run rate.

For SRH, a win would firm up their place in the top four due to their higher NRR. For CSK, the stakes are sharper. A third victory could lift them from the lower half of the table into genuine playoff contention.

Match Logistics The game is at SRH's home ground in Hyderabad on Saturday, 18 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

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Head-to-Head Record

Across 22 completed IPL meetings, CSK hold a commanding 15-7 advantage over SRH. CSK's highest total in this fixture is 223 and their lowest is 132. SRH have posted a maximum of 192 and a minimum of 134 against CSK.

Recent history, however, tells a different story. SRH won the only meeting between these sides in 2025. They also took one of the two games in 2024, with CSK winning the other by 78 runs.

View full Image View full Image SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

In 2023, CSK won their sole encounter by 7 wickets. The overall numbers strongly favour CSK. But SRH have shown they are more than capable of beating their opponents in recent seasons.

Team News CSK's preparations have taken a blow with the season-ending loss of Khaleel Ahmed, forcing a rethink of their pace bowling structure. The silver lining is Noor Ahmad returning to form.

Anshul Kamboj has grown into a more complete bowler. He is now operating across multiple phases, including the death overs, rather than being confined to the powerplay. This added flexibility gives CSK's attack greater variety than it might otherwise have.

In batting, Sanju Samson has found his touch. Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan have provided useful contributions. Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, has not found the rhythm yet. With a low strike rate, he has a documented vulnerability against left-arm spin. That raises a potential concern.

Questions over MS Dhoni's availability and role also remain unresolved ahead of this game.

SRH bring a young and relatively inexperienced bowling attack, with Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain among those who have impressed in their debut games.

The unit may lack depth, but it makes up for it with unpredictability and energy. Pat Cummins is expected to join later in the tournament. SRH are likely to persist with its current combination for now.

Their batting continues to function well. Ishan Kishan has led from the front, and Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy have made telling contributions at key moments.

The attention now turns to Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Head's powerplay strike rate has dipped compared to IPL 2025, though his intent remains intact. SRH need him to go beyond starts and build match-defining innings.

Key Players to Watch The Noor Ahmad vs Heinrich Klaasen matchup is one of the most statistically loaded contests in this game. Klaasen has historically dominated Noor, and CSK will need to carefully manage that threat.

On the other side, Ruturaj Gaikwad's vulnerability to left-arm spin is a known weakness that SRH's bowling unit will look to target. If they can unsettle Gaikwad early, it could destabilise CSK's top-order batting.

CSK's struggles against left-handed batters is another concern that cuts across the match. They concede at a high rate and have taken few wickets against left-handers, which works directly in SRH's favour, given their heavily left-handed top order of Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Fielding is a separate anxiety for CSK. Their catching efficiency is the lowest among all teams this season, and in a tight contest where margins matter, dropped chances could swing the game against them.

Pitch and Conditions The surface is expected to behave similarly to the one used in SRH's recent win over Rajasthan, where a total above 200 was posted.

Heat conditions may introduce slight variations in pace and grip. But, the pitch is broadly expected to remain batter-friendly throughout. Totals above 190 are a realistic prospect, and both sides will need to make batting adjustments if the surface plays even slightly differently from expectations.