SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Netizens blame Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals’ defeat, ‘literally killed the chase’
SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, netizens are blaming DC captain Rishabh Pant's batting for the loss.
SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a target of 267 for Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. While DC started well and maintained a high run rate, things slowed down during the middle overs. Rishabh Pant took a lot of time to settle down. He was playing with a strike rate of under 100 during the first phase of his innings.