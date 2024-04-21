Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Netizens blame Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals’ defeat, ‘literally killed the chase’
BackBack

SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Netizens blame Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals’ defeat, ‘literally killed the chase’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, netizens are blaming DC captain Rishabh Pant's batting for the loss.

SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)Premium
SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a target of 267 for Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. While DC started well and maintained a high run rate, things slowed down during the middle overs. Rishabh Pant took a lot of time to settle down. He was playing with a strike rate of under 100 during the first phase of his innings.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who’ll make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad? Netizens say…

Even when he tried playing shots, he could not connect well. He lost his balance a couple of times while unsuccessfully trying to play extravagant shots. All these issues became a part of the criticism he faced after DC’s defeat in the IPL encounter.

Netizens blame Rishabh Pant

“Rishabh Pant playing a criminal innings on Delhi Highway," wrote one user while another posted, “Rishabh pant played with almost 100sr till 30 balls in big runchase of 267."

“First I don't understand why Rishabh Pant didn't come in the top 4 when DC is chasing more than 250. And when he came, he scored 45 of 35 balls. Which literally killed the chase. We should appreciate SRH Bowlers they didn't give loose ball for hitting," came from another social media user.

“Rishabh Pant showing his real colours, RRR when he came vs now: When he came - 12.50 RRR Now - 17.50. Rishabh Pant single handly made DC lose this game with his shit batting and dumb captaincy!! DK scored 83 off 35 balls in similar runchase when situation was worse," said one user while comparing Pant’s innings with the one by Dinesh Karthik’s valiant effort against the same opposition.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, caught on stump mic

“Rishabh Pant & Tristan Stubbs playing 20+ dot ball in 267 run chase," posted one user.

“Bro stayed away from taking responsibility & slided down to no 6. Played slowly to boost his avg and runs for WC spot," posted another.

“Poor batting performance by Rishabh Pant today. The NCA should be questioned for not properly assessing his fitness as he is unable to take doubles and maintain balance while hitting shots," wrote one user while questioning Pant’s fitness.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Apr 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App