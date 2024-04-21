SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, netizens are blaming DC captain Rishabh Pant's batting for the loss.

SRH vs DC IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a target of 267 for Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. While DC started well and maintained a high run rate, things slowed down during the middle overs. Rishabh Pant took a lot of time to settle down. He was playing with a strike rate of under 100 during the first phase of his innings.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who’ll make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad? Netizens say… Even when he tried playing shots, he could not connect well. He lost his balance a couple of times while unsuccessfully trying to play extravagant shots. All these issues became a part of the criticism he faced after DC’s defeat in the IPL encounter.

Netizens blame Rishabh Pant "Rishabh Pant playing a criminal innings on Delhi Highway," wrote one user while another posted, "Rishabh pant played with almost 100sr till 30 balls in big runchase of 267."

“First I don't understand why Rishabh Pant didn't come in the top 4 when DC is chasing more than 250. And when he came, he scored 45 of 35 balls. Which literally killed the chase. We should appreciate SRH Bowlers they didn't give loose ball for hitting," came from another social media user.

“Rishabh Pant showing his real colours, RRR when he came vs now: When he came - 12.50 RRR Now - 17.50. Rishabh Pant single handly made DC lose this game with his shit batting and dumb captaincy!! DK scored 83 off 35 balls in similar runchase when situation was worse," said one user while comparing Pant’s innings with the one by Dinesh Karthik’s valiant effort against the same opposition.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, caught on stump mic "Rishabh Pant & Tristan Stubbs playing 20+ dot ball in 267 run chase," posted one user.

“Bro stayed away from taking responsibility & slided down to no 6. Played slowly to boost his avg and runs for WC spot," posted another.

“Poor batting performance by Rishabh Pant today. The NCA should be questioned for not properly assessing his fitness as he is unable to take doubles and maintain balance while hitting shots," wrote one user while questioning Pant’s fitness.

