SRH vs DC IPL head to head: Hosts have slight edge in rivalry as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals chase playoff spot

The Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome the Delhi Capitals to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium later today, in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The home side are sitting ninth in the IPL 2025 standings with 6 points from 10 matches. However, they are not out of contention for a playoff spot, so it is imperative the 2016 IPL champions put up a fight in front of their home fans.

DC, on the other hand, are much better placed in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The away team has 12 points from 10 matches and currently sit fifth in the table.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the tournament's history and SRH have a slight edge over DC.

However, the last time the two teams met, earlier in IPL 2025, DC won by 7 wickets at Visakhapatnam. DC were also the winners the last time the two sides met in Hyderabad, which was in IPL 2023, as the away side defended their first innings total of 144/9 and won by 7 runs.

Ahead of today's blockbuster game at 7:30 pm, let us take a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL:

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 25

SRH wins: 13

DC wins: 11

Tied : 1

Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets (March 30, 2025)

SRH vs DC: Head to head record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 6

SRH wins: 3

DC wins: 3

Last result: DC won by 7 runs (April 24, 2023)

SRH record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL Total matches played: 62

Wins: 37

Losses: 24

Tied: 1

Highest Score: 286/6 vs Rajasthan Royals (March 23, 2025) - SRH won by 44 runs

Lowest Score: 113/10 vs Mumbai Indians (May 17, 2015) - MI won by 9 wickets with 37 balls to spare

SRH vs DC: Most Runs Shikhar Dhawan (SRH/DC) - Innings: 19, Runs: 575, Average: 31.94, Strike Rate: 128.06, Highest Score: 92*

David Warner (SRH/DC) - Innings: 21, Runs: 570, Average: 31.66, Strike Rate: 126.38, Highest ScoreL 92*

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Innings: 16, Runs: 536, Average: 44.66, Strike Rate: 146.44, Highest Score: 128*

SRH vs DC: Most Wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings 19, Wickets: 18, Economy Rate: 7.69, Average: 32.05, Best Figures: 2/11

Rashid Khan (SRH) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 5.70, Average: 18.26, Best Figures: 3/7

Kagiso Rabada (DC) - Innings: 8, Wickets: 14, Economy Rate: 9.19, Average: 19.92, Best Figures: 4/22