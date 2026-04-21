SRH vs DC Preview: Can Delhi stop Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 21 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 31 of IPL 2026. Hyderabad and Delhi are sitting close in the points table.

The Sunrisers have won 3 and lost 3 in their 6 matches. With 6 points, Ishan Kishan’s boys are at Number 4 with a Net Run Rate of +0.566.

Axar Patel’s Delhi also have 6 points, but from 5 matches. With an NRR of +0.310, they rank 5th. Hyderabad are coming from two back-to-back wins. They'd like to continue the momentum.

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A win here will push Delhi into the Top 4. If Hyderabad win, it won’t change their position but will make their position stronger. Delhi secured a win in their last match after 2 consecutive losses.

Match Logistics The game is at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 21 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals present one of the tighter rivalries in the IPL. Across 26 meetings, SRH lead 13-12 with one no result.

Yet, scoring patterns suggest a clearer distinction. Hyderabad’s ceiling is significantly higher, reaching 266, compared to Delhi’s 207. Their lowest score of 116 is also far more stable than Delhi’s sharp dip to 80.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head Record

In 2025, DC secured a 7-wicket win, but SRH dominated by 67 runs in 2024. In 2023, results split narrowly, with DC winning by 7 runs and SRH by 9 runs.

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Across earlier cycles, margins vary sharply. SRH recorded wins by 88 runs in 2020 and 15 runs in 2017. DC’s larger victories include 39 runs in 2019 and 21 runs in 2022. Out of 26 matches, at least 10 were decided by margins under 15 runs or within 2 wickets.

Team News Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to juggle their overseas balance after a curious call in the last match against Chennai. Ishan Kishan indicated that Dilshan Madushanka would play, yet he was not used. Liam Livingstone effectively took that slot during the innings.

That final overseas position remains unresolved. Pat Cummins is still unavailable and is expected to return only around 25 April. Gerald Coetzee has joined the squad as a replacement for the injured David Payne. However, his immediate availability remains uncertain.

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Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have fewer injury concerns but more selection dilemmas. Axar Patel retired hurt with cramps in the previous match. The Delhi captain has been declared fit.

The bigger question lies in their batting order. The No. 3 position is unsettled, with Karun Nair and Ashutosh Sharma competing. DC also have multiple opening options in Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana and Abishek Porel.

Predicted Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad (probables) Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Dilshan Madushanka, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Pravin Hinge, Sakib Hussain (Impact Player.

Delhi Capitals (probables) KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan (Impact Player).

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Key Players to Watch Key battles tonight revolve around contrasting form curves backed by numbers. Heinrich Klaasen leads SRH’s charge with 283 runs in 6 matches while Ishan Kishan adds 213. Abhishek Sharma’s 188 further strengthens that base.

In contrast, DC’s leading trio remains tightly packed, with Tristan Stubbs at 169 in 5 games. He is followed closely by KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi at 168 each. The gap between Klaasen and DC’s top scorer stands at 114 runs, a significant differential.

For Hyderabad, Eshan Malinga leads with 8 wickets in 6 matches, averaging 23.12 with an economy of 9.73. Sakib Hussain follows with 5 wickets in just 2 matches, standing out for impact with an excellent average of 11.20 and economy of 7.00. Shivang Kumar also has 5 wickets in 5 matches, with an economy of 8.33.

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For the Capitals, Lungi Ngidi is the standout with 7 wickets in 5 matches, maintaining balance with an average of 23.57 and economy of 8.38. Axar Patel has 5 wickets in 5 matches, with an economy of 7.52, the best among DC’s main options.

Mukesh Kumar completes the trio with 5 wickets in 5 matches. However, his economy of 9.27 suggests he has been more expensive despite similar wicket returns.

Pitch and Conditions Hyderabad presents a black-soil, high-scoring surface where totals regularly cross 180–200 in T20s. The pitch remains flat, hard and dry, offering true bounce and allowing the ball to come cleanly onto the bat, especially in the early phases. This makes it particularly favourable for top-order batters, who can play through the line and dominate the powerplay.

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As the match progresses, conditions evolve slightly. The surface may assist spinners, though not dramatically. Bowlers who rely on accuracy, pace variation and disciplined lengths tend to extract more value than those depending purely on speed. Despite the batting-friendly nature, control rather than raw pace becomes the key to survival for bowlers.

The venue rewards proactive batting upfront. Later phases demand smarter bowling adjustments to counter a high-scoring environment.

The venue offers a clear pattern across 86 IPL matches. Chasing sides hold a measurable edge, winning 48 games (55.81%). In comparison, 37 wins (43.02%) belong to teams batting first.

The toss appears statistically weak as a predictor. Teams losing the toss have won 53 matches (61.63%), while toss winners have accounted for just 32 wins (37.21%).

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Scoring trends indicate a moderate surface with controlled acceleration. The average first-innings score is 163.84, supported by a run rate of 8.36 and 27.18 runs per wicket.

Despite this, extremes exist. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 286/6, the highest total. Delhi Capitals collapsed to 80, highlighting volatility under pressure.

The highest successful chase is 160/3, well below the venue’s peak totals. Abhishek Sharma’s 141 and Alzarri Joseph’s 6/12 are the best performances here.

Delhi want to return to the Top 4 while Hyderabad want to further strengthen their position. It'll be a fight between equals. Expect a thriller.