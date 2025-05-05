SRH vs DC: Rain dashes Sunrisers Hyderabad hopes as last year finalists eliminated from IPL 2025 playoffs race

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were eliminated from the playoffs race after their Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Delhi Capitals was called off due to heavy rain following the first innings on Monday. Pat Cummins-led SRH pace attack ran through the Delhi Capitals batting line-up to limit the visitors to 133/7 before rain dashed the slim hopes of the home team at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both teams shared a point each for the abandoned game. With 13 points from 11 games, Delhi Capitals remain in contention for a top-four spot. After reaching the final last year, it was a season to forget for SRH who could not replicate their ballistic run of 2024 with the bat.

Having collected only seven points from 11 matches, SRH will now be playing for pride. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were already eliminated from the competition.

Before rain lashed the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, the hosts put up a clinical effort with the ball and were on course for only their fourth win of the season until rain arrived, creating large puddles of water on the outfield. The match officials decided to call off the game at 11.10 PM IST.

Shot selection led to Delhi Capitals downfall The shot selection of Delhi Capitals' batters contributed to their downfall after being put in to bat. They were left reeling at 29/5 in 7.1 overs with captain Cummins causing the maximum damage.

Cummins had Karun Nair caught behind on the very first ball of the match before Faf du Plessis became a victim of the Australian captain. Cummins' third victim was Abhishek Porel who was caught after mistiming a flick.

Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat then got into the act by dismissing Axar Patel and KL Rahul respectively. It was one way traffic until Tristian Stubbs (41 not out) and impact player Ashutosh Sharma (41) combined to take Delhi Capitals to a respectable total.