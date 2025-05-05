SRH vs DC: Rain stops play in Hyderabad, what will happen if Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals ends in no result?

Heavy rains stopped play during Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Although there were a few drops during the Delhi Capitals innings, the rain gods opened up during the mid-innings break after the visitors struggled their way to 133/7 in 20 overs. This is the third game in IPL 2025 to be impacted by rain.

Going by the live visuals, it started drizzling initially before getting heavier. The whole ground has been covered. Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings clash was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain while the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

What happens if SRH vs DC ends in no result? If no play is possible in Hyderabad, both SRH and Delhi Capitals will share a point each. That means, Delhi Capitals will have 13 points from 11 games and will remain on fifth spot. On the other hand, a washout will officially eliminate SRH's chances in the race for playoffs qualification. In that case, SRH will join Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have already been out of the race.

Cummins runs through Delhi Capitals batting Earlier, captain Pat Cummins led from the front as SRH restricted Delhi Capitals below 150. Delhi Capitals were left reeling at 29/5 in 7.1 overs with Cummins causing the maximum damage. The Australian captain ran through the Delhi Capitals top order with Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel, all getting back for single digits.

