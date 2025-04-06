SRH vs GT: ‘I used to overthink as a captain’: Shubman Gill reveals how leadership in IPL influenced his batting mindset

Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, brimming with confidence. While the 2022 Indian Premier League champions kicked off their season with a defeat, they have bounced back with consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And they will be eager to face SRH as the hosts sit bottom of the IPL table with three consecutive losses.

Skipper Shubman Gill spoke to official broadcaster, Star Sports India, ahead of the game as he discussed how wearing the captaincy hat has helped him approach the game as a batsman. He said, “As a batsman you should play only as a batsman. When you start thinking about other responsibilities that you have (as captain), I feel it keeps you away from your best.”

Gill admitted he faced this problem when he was thrusted the captain’s armband last year upon Hardik Pandya’s departure from the franchise. Gill said, “In last year’s IPL, there were times when I found myself overthinking and I couldn’t do well. But as I started learning more (as captain), head coach Ashish Nehra told me to not mix being a batsman and captain. That (shift in mindset) has obviously helped me become better.”

In IPL 2024, Gill scored 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.73 with one century and two 50s to his name. While he was unable to lead GT to silverware last season, and his numbers being a shadow of his career-defining 2023 performance, it was still a respectable performance from Gill.

In IPL 2025 so far, he has made a lukewarm start with 85 runs in 3 matches so far. However, Gill should be upbeat as his bowlers and batsmen have delivered the goods so far, especially to recover after the opening day defeat. Sai Sudarshan has been in super form and with 186 runs so far this season, he is second in the Orange Cap standings.

His opening partner Jos Buttler is not too far behind, as the Englishman occupies the 5th spot with 166 runs. His bowlers too have done well with left arm spinner Sai Kishore (6 wickets) and fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (5) amongst the wickets.