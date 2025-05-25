SRH vs KKR; Heinrich Klaasen smashes a 37-ball century, becomes joint third-fastest to reach ton in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen smashed the joint-third fastest century in the history of Indian Premier League. Klaasen reached the landmark in just 37 balls and matched Yusuf Pathan's efforts in 2010. Klaasen finished unbeaten on 105 from 39 balls. The innings featured 7 fours and 9 sixes.

Fastest IPL centuries Chris Gayle (RCB) - 30 balls vs Pune Warriors India (2013)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) - 35 balls vs Gujarat Titans (2025)

Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 37 balls vs Mumbai Indians (2010)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 37 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2025)

David Miller (PBKS) - 38 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013)

Sunrisers Hyderabad make history Heinrich Klaasen's knock propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to the third highest total (278/3) in IPL history. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16) and Travis Head (76 off 40) gave them the flying start before the headline act of Klaasen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the four highest totals in IPL

SRH - 287/3 vs RCB, 2024 (Bengaluru)

SRH - 286/6 vs RR, 2025 (Hyderabad)

SRH - 278/3 vs KKR, 2025 (Delhi)

SRH - 277/3 vs MI, 2024 (Hyderabad)

KKR - 272/7 vs DC, 2024 (Visakhapatnam)

SRH missed their own record by just 10 runs and the 13th over bowled by Sunil Narine proved to be a significant one. KKR legend conceded just one run and also dismissed Travis Head. If not for Narine, KKR would have conceded the highest total in the league's history.

SRH vs KKR, Match 68 The match bears no significance in the context of the IPL 2025 playoffs. However the winner will have the bragging rights. SRH are on a five-game losing streak against KKR, including the final of IPL 2024. The winner will also get to finish above their opponent.