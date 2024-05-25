SRH Vs KKR IPL 2024 Final: Hyderabad say no to practice while Kolkata sweat it out for three hours; here's why
Both KKR and SRH finished top of the table, respectively, in the league stage. Shreyas Iyer's team finished top of the IPL 2024 points table with nine wins in 14 matches, and Pat Cummins's team won eight matches and lost five to finish second in the points table.
After 73 matches, starting from 22 March, the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League's final will be held on Sunday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.