SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat; Finn Allen & Manish Pandey return for Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat first after Pat Cummins won the toss agaonst Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday IPL 2026. Both teams made a couple of changes. For SRH, an ill Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey are making way for debutant Smaran Ravichandran and Harshal Patel.

For KKR, Finn Allen returned to the top of the order replacing fellow Tim Seifert while Ramandeep Singh makes way for Manish Pandey. That meant, Matheesha Pathirana will have to wait more for his KKR debut in IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard

When & where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2026 will be telecast live on all Star Sports channels in Hindi, English and other regional languages. Live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 clash will be available on JioStar from 3:30 PM IST.

SRH vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

KKR enjoy a healthy 19-11 head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in a tie, which was won by KKR via Super Over. In their previous encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 65 runs against KKR in Kolkata.

SRH vs KKR playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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