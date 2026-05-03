SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat; Finn Allen & Manish Pandey return for Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat first after Pat Cummins won the toss agaonst Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday IPL 2026. Both teams made a couple of changes. For SRH, an ill Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey are making way for debutant Smaran Ravichandran and Harshal Patel.
For KKR, Finn Allen returned to the top of the order replacing fellow Tim Seifert while Ramandeep Singh makes way for Manish Pandey. That meant, Matheesha Pathirana will have to wait more for his KKR debut in IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2026 will be telecast live on all Star Sports channels in Hindi, English and other regional languages. Live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 clash will be available on JioStar from 3:30 PM IST.
KKR enjoy a healthy 19-11 head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in a tie, which was won by KKR via Super Over. In their previous encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 65 runs against KKR in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
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Ajinkya Rahane - We wanted to bat first as well. Those breaks so far, it really helped us as a team, re-coupling and thinking about the things which we did right and the improvement point of view. As I said in the last game as well, it's all about winning those moments, small, small moments in this format. Game can change here and there within an over. It's all about being present, being slightly proactive and also winning those moments. I thought hose breaks, so far, definitely helped. We've got two changes. Finn Allen is back in place of Seifert and then Manish Pandey is playing his first game of this season in place of Ramandeep Singh.
Pat Cummins - We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it looks nice and must be high scoring. I think the thing is the young guys have come in and been fantastic. A lot of the stalwarts as well have really hit their stride, I think we've got over 220 all but one game. So it just feels like everyone's, you know, found their rhythm, built themselves in the tournament, playing that style that we want, which is really positive and everyone's bought into that. (on their winning run) I think that's just the thing. It's very unlikely we're going to win every single game for the rest of the season, but we know this style works and we're five in a row at the moment. So even if there's a little glitch, just keep buying for that style. Nitish misses out. He's got a bit of illness, Smaran comes in for his first game and Harshal Patel replaces Harsh Dubey.
SRH captain Pat Cummins and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane are all ready for the toss. They walk out in the middle. Its very hot today in Hyderabad. Cummins wins the toss and opted to bat first. Smaran Ravichandran is making his IPL debut replacing an injured Nitish Kumar Reddy along with a couple of more changes. On the other hand, KKR have made two changes - Finn Allen and Manish Pandey replacing Tim Seifert and Ramandeep Singh. However, Matheesha Pathirana, whom KKR bought for ₹18 crore, still doesn't make the playing XI.
Shane Watson: We've played nicely in the last couple of game. Our bowling has been very good in the last couple of games. Our batting - there's been some very good things. Rinku Singh coming to form has been brilliant to watch. We just need a couple of other guys to put their hands up today. Looks like a really nice pitch. Always a great place to bat here. Definitely have to turn it on today. Everyone's here to get the best out of themselves and continue to learn from every situation. That, for me, has been the beauty of being here with KKR. In that regard everyone has continued to look at different areas to get better. For me it's no surprise we've been able to string some good performances together. Long may that continue.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was spotted through his wicketkeeping skills in Uppal. Is that a hint that Seifert is sitting out today? Also, Finn Allen also had a longish batting session on the eve of the game.
Live visuals show that Tim Seifert is roaming casually, unlike the players in the playing XI. Is that an hint for Matheesha Pathirana's debut for KKR in IPL? Looks like so. We are just few minutes before the toss and team news. If Seifert is benched, Sunil Narine can open the batting for KKR alongside Ajinkya Rahane.
Rinku Singh has been KKR's driver in charge in both of their wins so far. Against RR, chasing 156, KKR were 85/6 at one point of time. But it was Rinku's unbeaten 53 that helped them to get their first full points. Things were similar against LSG too. Batting first, KKR werre seven wickets down for 93 runs before a 83 not out took them to 155/7. In reply, LSG managed 155/8, forcing a Super Over. KKR won in the Super Over.
One of the notable aspects of SRH is the emergence of Sakib Hussain. If stats are to be believed, it was Sakib's IPL debut that started SRH's five-match winning streak. Since then, Sakib has taken wickets in all the matches - 9 wickets in five matches. Don't forget, Sakib will be facing his previous side - KKR - on Sunday. Sakib was with KKR in 2024, but didn't get a match to play.
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2026 will be telecast live on all Star Sports channels in Hindi, English and other regional languages. Live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 clash will be available on JioStar from 3:30 PM IST.
With SRH unlikely to tinker with their winning combination, all eyes will be on KKR's playing XI, especially on Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan pacer who has missed the first five games for KKR due to injury, has been with the squad for more than a week now and it will be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane wants to bring in Pathirana.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga.
KKR enjoy a healthy 19-11 head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Only one game ended in a tie, which was won by KKR via Super Over. In their previous encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 65 runs against KKR in Kolkata.
KKR, after being winless in the first six games, have been back on track in the past two games and would like to make it three on the trot against SRH today. On the other hand, SRH are coming on the back of five straight wins.
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