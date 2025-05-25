Subscribe

SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad fall nine runs short of breaking own IPL record despite Heinrich Klaasen's hundred

Koushik Paul
Updated25 May 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching his century against KKR in IPL 2025.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching his century against KKR in IPL 2025. (REUTERS)

Sunrisers Hyderabad fell nine runs short of breaking their own Indian Premier League (IPL) record despite a classic hundred by Heinrich Klaasen against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The clash doesn't hold any significance as both KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of playoffs contention.   

