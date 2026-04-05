SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant leads from front to guide Lucknow Super Giants for first points

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL 2026: Captain Rishabh Pant led from the front as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scripted a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch their first points of IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants were set a target of 157 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh forged a brisk 37-run stand from 28 balls, but the latter was dismissed in the fifth over.

Aiden Markram and No.3 batter Rishabh Pant then forged a 40-run stand from 28 balls for the second wicket. LSG, however, lost wickets at regular intervals, but most importantly, Pant stood out at the crease and was crucial to LSG's chances of winning the match.

Pant got to his fifty off 43 balls, hitting six fours in the process. LSG were 144/5 in 18 overs once Pant got his fifty, and the visitors needed 13 runs from 12 balls to win the match.

The equation further came down to nine runs from six balls, and the Delhi cricketer slammed three boundaries to seal the deal for LSG.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from 26/4 to post 156/9 on the board, thanks to a 116-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56).

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