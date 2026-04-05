SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant leads from front to guide Lucknow Super Giants for first points

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL 2026: Captain Rishabh Pant led from the front as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scripted a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch their first points of IPL 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants were set a target of 157 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh forged a brisk 37-run stand from 28 balls, but the latter was dismissed in the fifth over.
Aiden Markram and No.3 batter Rishabh Pant then forged a 40-run stand from 28 balls for the second wicket. LSG, however, lost wickets at regular intervals, but most importantly, Pant stood out at the crease and was crucial to LSG's chances of winning the match.
Pant got to his fifty off 43 balls, hitting six fours in the process. LSG were 144/5 in 18 overs once Pant got his fifty, and the visitors needed 13 runs from 12 balls to win the match.
The equation further came down to nine runs from six balls, and the Delhi cricketer slammed three boundaries to seal the deal for LSG.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from 26/4 to post 156/9 on the board, thanks to a 116-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56).
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GAME OVER! Skipper Rishabh Pant leads from the front as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to clinch their first win of the IPL 2026 season.
Pant remained unbeaten on 68 runs from 50 balls as he roared back to form following his dismissal for just seven runs in the first match against Delhi Capitals (DC). LSG chase down 157 with just one ball to spare.
Four runs come from Harshal Patel's over. There's an LBW appeal against Mukul Choudhary and he is given out. LSG go for the review, and he is given not out after the impact is outside off.
LSG 148/5 (19 overs; Target 157)
Rishabh Pant is back to his best as he scores a half-century to keep LSG's hopes alive. LSG need another 13 runs to win from 12 balls.
LSG 144/5 (18 overs; Target 157)
OUT! Abdul Samad is dismissed by Harsh Dubey after he miscues it towards Liam Livingstone at long-off.
Jaydev Unadkat bowls his third over. He is punished by Rishabh Pant, who pulls this one square of the short fine leg fielder for four. He collects yet another boundary later in the over.
LSG 128/4 (16 overs; Target 157)
OUT! Shivang Kumar gets another wicket as he sees off Nicholas Pooran. Pooran gets down to attempt the sweep, but he ends up getting an under-edge. Pooran misses it completely, and Ishan Kishan inflicts the run-out and makes no mistake.
LSG 108/4 (14 overs; Target 157)
OUT! Lucknow Super Giants lose their third wicket as Ayush Badoni is dismissed. Facing Harsh Dubey, Badoni looks to punch on this occasion, but ends up stepping out of the crease. He is eventually stumped by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
LSG 105/3 (13 overs; Target 157)
Harshal Patel continues. He concedes a boundary in the second ball of the over, with Ayush Badoni playing a drive towards the right of backward point. Eight runs off the over.
OUT! Aiden Markram departs for LSG as Shivang Kumar gets his maiden IPL wicket. Markram looked to loft this one, but mistimed it completely and he is caught by Liam Livingstone at long-off.
LSG 81/2 (10 overs; Target 157)
Eshan Malinga continues. He goes for nine runs in his second over. Sunrisers Hyderabad need some quick wickets, otherwise this game could slip away from their hands. Lucknow Super Giants need 81 runs to win from 66 balls.
Left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar is brought into the attack for SRH. Ten runs come off the over. Lucknow Super Giants are 67/1 after 98 overs, and need 90 runs to win from 72 balls.
LSG 67/1 (8 overs; Target 157)
Rishabh Pant has come out to bat at No.3 in Lucknow Super Giants' run chase, following the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh. There had been talks surrounding the bating position of the LSG skipper, and Pant himself had earlier given a cryptic answer at the toss when asked where he would bat.
LSG 53/1 (6 overs; Target 157)
LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are off to a brisk start in their team's run chase against SRH.
As many as 14 runs came from Nitish Kumar Reddy's first over, and so far, that has been the most expensive over of the run chase. SRH will need to break this partnership before it is too late.
LSG 33/0 (4 overs; Target 157)
A tidy start from Harsh Dubey as just two runs come from it. Both Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are off the mark with a single each.
Right. Mitchell Marsh opens with Aiden Markram, not Rishabh Pant. SRH will introduce spin early on and it is Harsh Dubey into the attack. Meanwwhile, for SRH, pacer Eshan Malinga has been brought on as impact player, with Travis Head being subbed out.
INNINGS BREAK! Sunrisers Hyderabad ride on fifties from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to post 156/9 on the board.
The hosts might be some 20-30 runs short, but we will know if they were once LSG's run chase begins in a few minutes. Stay tuned for the run chase.
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Prince Yadav cleans up Shivang Kumar. Shivang looked to play an aggressive shot but ended up missing it altogether.
OUT! SRH lose their other in-form batter as Heinrich Klaasen is dismissed by Avesh Khan. In the very next ball, he removes Harsh Dubey and Avesh Khan is on a hat-trick!
SRH 144/7 (18.2 overs)
OUT! M Siddharth gets the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who looks to go big, but finds Prince Yadav at deep extra cover. Nitish is dismissed for 56.
Avesh Khan continues. Nitish Kumar Reddy also gets to his half-century with a single. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen bring up their 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. Can SRH get to 160-170 from here?
Heinrich Klaasen slams his second half-century in as many matches. He gets to the milestone with a single as he pulls towards backward square region. This has been an excellent knock from him that has come under pressure.
SRH 123/4 (16 overs)
Digvesh Singh Rathi continues. Lucknow Super Giants opt for a review against a wide, but they lose it as the third umpire Nitin Menon says there's there's no part of the ball inside the guideline. This is yet another over to forget for LSG as 22 runs come from it.
SRH 114/4 (15 overs)
Avesh Khan continues. Heinrich Klaasen brings up his 50-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy in style, with a thumping shot over cover for four runs. An expensive over from Avesh Khan as 19 runs come from it.
SRH 92/4 (14 overs)
So Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are counter-attacking against LSG, who are looking to break this partnership. Klaasen is dropped by Mukul Choudhary in the deep. How costly will that be for LSG?
The partnership between the two is now worth 47 runs.
SRH 73/4 (13 overs)
Prince Yadav continues. It's an expensive over for him as he concedes a couple of maximums, with both Nitish and Klaasen slamming one each. Sixteen runs come off the over.
SRH 51/4 (11 overs)
The umpires are seen having a chat with LSG players as Mohammed Shami seemingly goes off the field, with Matthew Breetzke coming in. There's a little confusion over if LSG have used the impact player sub, but no, they haven't. A few moments later, Shami is back on the field and Breetzke stays off.
Manimaran Siddharth continues. He appeals for an LBW against Nitish Kumar Reddy, but the umpire is not interested. Rishabh Pant decided not to review it. Excellent over from Siddharth as just four runs come from it.
Mohammed Shami finishes with excellent figures of 2/9 from four overs, setting the platform early for LSG. He goes for just two runs in his final over, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have a big task in hand.
The hosts will hope to not lose any more wickets and in fact, build a strong partnership with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle.
SRH 31/4 (9 overs)
OUT! LSG are on top of the game. Digvesh Singh Rathi joins the party as he removes Liam Livingstone. Livingstone looked to go for the paddle, but ended up top-edging towards wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
SRH 29/4 (8 overs)
Right. There's a change of bowling as Manimaran Siddharth replaces Prince Yadav. Liam Livingstone hits a welcome boundary, maximum towards the long-on fence. It is an excellent powerplay for LSG with just 22 runs coming off it, and most importantly, three wickets.
SRH 22/3 (6 overs)
OUT! Prince Yadav cleans up SRH stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan for just one run. Lucknow Super Giants are on top at the moment. Prince delivers a pitched up, angling delivery, and Kishan is forced to go for the drive. He, however, misses as the ball crashes onto the off-stump and dismantles it.
SRH 11/3 (4 overs)
OUT! Mohammed Shami gets another wicket as he removes the other SRH opener in Travis Head. Head looks to play the push, but instead dispatches it towards mid-off, where former SRH player Aiden Markram takes the catch.
SRH 10/2 (3 overs)
OUT! Mohammed Shami draws first blood as he removes Abhishek Sharma for a duck. Abhishek went for an aggressive drive, but he got a thick outside edge that flew to Manimaran Siddarth at short third.
SRH 8/1 (2 overs)
Right. It's time for LIVE action as SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head make their way out to the middle. LSG introduce pacer Mohammed Shami into the attack.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and will field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have made changes to their sides. Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in for SRH, whereas Manimaran Siddarth comes in for Anrich Nortje for LSG.
When Rishabh Pant is asked in which position he will bat, he just said: “We'll see”.
Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Lucknow Super Giants when the two teams last faced off in Lucknow on 19 May, 2025. SRH won the toss and opted to field first. Fifties from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh led LSG to 205/7, but they failed to defend that total. SRH chased down the total on the back of Abhishek Sharma's 59 and won the match with six wickets to spare.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravi Bishnoi leads the Purple Cap standings, having taken five wickets from two matches. He is followed by Vyshak Vijaykumar, also with five wickets. T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi and Jaydev Unadkat complete the top five with four wickets each.
Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizi currently leads the Orange Cap standings, having scored 121 runs from two matches, including two fifties. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is in second place with 113 runs, whereas Punjab Kings's Cooper Connolly is in third place with 108 runs. Click here to read the top 10 run-getters list.
For SRH, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will be the ones to watch out for. Abhishek averages 40 against LSG while striking at 228.57. Head averages 136 in two innings against them at 234.48.
For LSG, Nicholas Pooran will be key for them. He is the only player in the history of T20 franchise leagues to score 300-plus runs, average more than 50 and have a strike-rate of over 200 against one same opponent, which in this case is SRH.
Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes that there's “some secret” regarding Rishabh Pant's batting position at Lucknow Super Giants.
“All of these statements will not confuse anyone, but himself. The reason why Rishabh gave such a statement is because there is some secret. It means that the team management is discussing this with him. There is no point of doubt in my mind," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have played six matches against each other in the IPL. LSG have won four matches, whereas SRH have won two games.
At the batting-friendly conditions, there is no doubt it will be a high-scoring encounter. It is the same wicket where SRH posted 286 in the last season. However, there is an yellow alert issued Telangana till April 7, with thunderstorms expected over the next five days.
Focus will be on Rishabh Pant's batting position. Against Delhi Capitals, Pant opened the batting, thus disrupting their successful opening combination of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Against Delhi, Pant opened with Marsh with Markram coming at no.3. Nicolas Pooran came at no.4.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c) (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav.
SRH come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win 65-run over KKR. SRH had lost to RCB in their opening encounter. On the other hand, LSG are coming after losing to Delhi Capitals.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's first home game against Lucknow Super Giants.