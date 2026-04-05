SRH vs LSG, Match 10 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 10 of IPL 2026. The match will take place on Sunday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH come in on the back of a convincing 65-run victory over KKR at Eden Gardens. They bounced back from their opening loss to RCB.
LSG, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. They were bowled out for 141 by the Delhi Capitals in their opener.
Two teams with contrasting momentum will face off on one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the country. This is a match that could easily produce 400 runs across 40 overs.
The match takes place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar (subscription required).
There is some risk of rain in the afternoon (up to 51%, according to AccuWeather). Both teams will be monitoring conditions closely ahead of the toss.
LSG lead the head-to-head 4-2 across six IPL meetings. It’s a significant edge in a rivalry that is still relatively young, having started only in IPL 2022.
However, SRH have won 2 of the last 3 meetings. At this specific venue, the results are split 1-1 between the two sides. LSG won the most recent encounter here in 2025, when Nicholas Pooran blasted an astonishing 70 off just 26 balls to chase down SRH's 190 in 16.1 overs.
The standout individual performer in this fixture is Nicholas Pooran, who leads all run-scorers with 252 runs. Travis Head averages 136 in two innings while scoring at a strike rate of 234.
Krunal Pandya has taken the most wickets with 7. However, he is now an RCB player.
SRH continue without regular captain Pat Cummins, who has returned to Australia for a final scan. His availability depends entirely on Cricket Australia's clearance. Ishan Kishan leads the side in his absence.
SRH's probable XI: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma open, with Ishan Kishan at No. 3 and Heinrich Klaasen at No. 4. Liam Livingstone and Aniket Verma provide middle-order depth, with Salil Arora as the finisher.
The bowling unit that impressed against KKR, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey, is likely to remain largely unchanged. Harshal Patel will lead the death bowling.
LSG's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant open. The decision to promote Pant as an opener was the big talking point of their first game. Aiden Markram bats at No. 3, Nicholas Pooran at No. 4, with Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad following.
Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje lead the pace attack. They’ll be supported by Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Digvesh Rathi.
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the danger men for SRH. Abhishek averages 40 against LSG while striking at 228.57. Head averages 136 in two innings against them at 234.48. This is the specific matchup LSG's bowling unit needs a plan for.
For LSG, Nicholas Pooran is the most intriguing name heading into this game. He is the only batter in T20 franchise cricket history to score 300-plus runs, average 50-plus and strike at 200-plus against the same opponent. And, that opponent is SRH.
Pooran has been in poor form this calendar year. But, there may not be a better surface anywhere in the IPL to rediscover his touch.
Mitchell Marsh's strike rate has been equally strong against both pace and spin in the last 12 months, averaging 48 against spin.
On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami is LSG's best hope of rattling the SRH top order early. His ability to generate swing and pace at this venue makes him the key differential pick.
Surface + grass: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted 83 IPL matches, with teams batting second winning 56.63% of the time. That’s one of the stronger chasing records of any IPL venue. The pitch is black soil, offering true bounce and pace that helps both batters and bowlers early.
New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers get carry and some early movement. But, the surface is flat enough that top-order batters can attack from ball one. The average runs per over across all IPL matches here is 8.34. But, this understates modern scoring rates.
Middle overs: The pitch does not tend to differ much for sides batting or bowling first. It remains flat throughout, and totals of 220-plus are well within reach. SRH posted 286 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, and LSG chased 246 against Punjab Kings that same season, both at this ground.
Dew + toss call: Teams batting second win more often here, 56.63% of matches. However, this is an afternoon game starting at 3:30 PM, which significantly reduces the dew factor. With rain forecast, conditions may be overcast. That may actually assist the pace bowlers more than usual early on.
Par score range: The average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is 162.95 across all 83 IPL matches. But, recent seasons have been far higher. On this specific pitch in the last afternoon game here, SRH posted 286 and RR replied with 242. Both teams should target 200-plus. Anything above 220 while batting first is a genuine match-winning total.
Grok’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Top Factors:
Google Gemini’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Decisive Factors:
ChatGPT’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Reasoning
The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.
Match 10 is a blockbuster afternoon contest that may easily deliver the highest-scoring game of the opening phase. Don’t miss a ball.
FAQs
When and where is Match 10 of IPL 2026 taking place?
The match will take place on Sunday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Which teams are playing in Match 10 of IPL 2026?
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this match.
How can viewers watch the match?
The match will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It can also be streamed on JioHotstar, with UK viewers able to watch on Sky Sports Cricket, and viewers in Australia on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. In the USA and Canada, the match will be on Willow TV.
What are the recent performances of both teams leading into this match?
SRH comes off a 65-run victory over KKR, while LSG is still searching for their first win after being bowled out for 141 by Delhi Capitals in their opener.
What is the expected weather condition for the match?
There is a risk of rain in the afternoon, with chances up to 51%, according to AccuWeather.
Who are the standout players to watch in this match?
Nicholas Pooran leads all run-scorers with 252 runs. For SRH, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are key players, with Sharma averaging 40 against LSG and Head averaging 136 in two innings against them.
What is the average first-innings score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
The average first-innings score is 162.95 across all 83 IPL matches at the stadium, with recent seasons seeing much higher totals.
What are the head-to-head statistics between SRH and LSG?
LSG leads the head-to-head with 4 wins to SRH's 2 across 6 IPL meetings, but SRH has won 2 of the last 3 encounters.