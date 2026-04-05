SRH vs LSG, Match 10 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 10 of IPL 2026. The match will take place on Sunday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH come in on the back of a convincing 65-run victory over KKR at Eden Gardens. They bounced back from their opening loss to RCB.

LSG, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. They were bowled out for 141 by the Delhi Capitals in their opener.

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Two teams with contrasting momentum will face off on one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the country. This is a match that could easily produce 400 runs across 40 overs.

Match Logistics The match takes place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar (subscription required).

There is some risk of rain in the afternoon (up to 51%, according to AccuWeather). Both teams will be monitoring conditions closely ahead of the toss.

Head-to-Head Record

LSG lead the head-to-head 4-2 across six IPL meetings. It’s a significant edge in a rivalry that is still relatively young, having started only in IPL 2022.

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However, SRH have won 2 of the last 3 meetings. At this specific venue, the results are split 1-1 between the two sides. LSG won the most recent encounter here in 2025, when Nicholas Pooran blasted an astonishing 70 off just 26 balls to chase down SRH's 190 in 16.1 overs.

SRH vs LSG head-to-head records

The standout individual performer in this fixture is Nicholas Pooran, who leads all run-scorers with 252 runs. Travis Head averages 136 in two innings while scoring at a strike rate of 234.

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Krunal Pandya has taken the most wickets with 7. However, he is now an RCB player.

Team News Predicted XI

SRH continue without regular captain Pat Cummins, who has returned to Australia for a final scan. His availability depends entirely on Cricket Australia's clearance. Ishan Kishan leads the side in his absence.

SRH's probable XI: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma open, with Ishan Kishan at No. 3 and Heinrich Klaasen at No. 4. Liam Livingstone and Aniket Verma provide middle-order depth, with Salil Arora as the finisher.

The bowling unit that impressed against KKR, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey, is likely to remain largely unchanged. Harshal Patel will lead the death bowling.

LSG's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant open. The decision to promote Pant as an opener was the big talking point of their first game. Aiden Markram bats at No. 3, Nicholas Pooran at No. 4, with Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad following.

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Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje lead the pace attack. They’ll be supported by Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Digvesh Rathi.

Key Players to Watch

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the danger men for SRH. Abhishek averages 40 against LSG while striking at 228.57. Head averages 136 in two innings against them at 234.48. This is the specific matchup LSG's bowling unit needs a plan for.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran is the most intriguing name heading into this game. He is the only batter in T20 franchise cricket history to score 300-plus runs, average 50-plus and strike at 200-plus against the same opponent. And, that opponent is SRH.

Pooran has been in poor form this calendar year. But, there may not be a better surface anywhere in the IPL to rediscover his touch.

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Mitchell Marsh's strike rate has been equally strong against both pace and spin in the last 12 months, averaging 48 against spin.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami is LSG's best hope of rattling the SRH top order early. His ability to generate swing and pace at this venue makes him the key differential pick.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted 83 IPL matches, with teams batting second winning 56.63% of the time. That’s one of the stronger chasing records of any IPL venue. The pitch is black soil, offering true bounce and pace that helps both batters and bowlers early.

New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers get carry and some early movement. But, the surface is flat enough that top-order batters can attack from ball one. The average runs per over across all IPL matches here is 8.34. But, this understates modern scoring rates.

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Middle overs: The pitch does not tend to differ much for sides batting or bowling first. It remains flat throughout, and totals of 220-plus are well within reach. SRH posted 286 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, and LSG chased 246 against Punjab Kings that same season, both at this ground.

Dew + toss call: Teams batting second win more often here, 56.63% of matches. However, this is an afternoon game starting at 3:30 PM, which significantly reduces the dew factor. With rain forecast, conditions may be overcast. That may actually assist the pace bowlers more than usual early on.

Par score range: The average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is 162.95 across all 83 IPL matches. But, recent seasons have been far higher. On this specific pitch in the last afternoon game here, SRH posted 286 and RR replied with 242. Both teams should target 200-plus. Anything above 220 while batting first is a genuine match-winning total.

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Match Prediction

Grok’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Top Factors:

SRH’s explosive opening partnership statistics against LSG on a flat, high-scoring venue.

SRH’s strong recent momentum versus LSG’s poor start and low-scoring collapse.

The Hyderabad pitch favours aggressive batting units in the afternoon.

Quality depth in SRH’s middle order (Klaasen) compared to LSG’s current form issues. Google Gemini’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Decisive Factors:

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma possess a statistical "ceiling" that LSG’s current unit lacks.

While Pooran has "legendary" stats against SRH, he has been in s poor form this calendar year.

Krunal Pandya holds the record for the most wickets in this fixture.. His absence removes LSG’s primary tactical weapon for containing SRH’s left-handed heavy top order.

The 3:30 PM start negates the dew factor, which usually aids the chasing team (56.63% win rate). SRH’s bowling unit—fresh off a dominant performance against KKR—is better positioned to exploit the "early carry" of the black soil pitch than an LSG attack that failed to defend or contain in their opening fixture. ChatGPT’s winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

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Reasoning

Hyderabad is a run-dominated venue: Matches are decided by the top-order's impact and scoring ceiling, not by defensive bowling.

SRH are better aligned: Explosive opening pair, Proven high totals at this ground

Current form matching venue demands: LSG rely more on recovery through middle order, which is inefficient on flat, high-scoring surfaces. In a likely 200-plus contest, front-loaded batting power determines the outcome.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

Match 10 is a blockbuster afternoon contest that may easily deliver the highest-scoring game of the opening phase. Don’t miss a ball.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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