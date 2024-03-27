SRH vs MI: Abhishek Sharma's record-setting fifty gets standing ovation from Kavya Maran | Watch
It was raining fours and sixes throughout the innings as Head and Sharma toyed with the Mumbai Indians attack.
Sunrisers Hyderabad sent numerous records tumbling on Wednesday during a face-off against Mumbai Indians. The Kavya Maran-owned team smashed 277 for three — the highest total in IPL history — with both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma setting successive ‘fastest fifty’ records. The internet was also left riveted by CEO Maran's delight while watching the match unfold.