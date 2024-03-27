It was raining fours and sixes throughout the innings as Head and Sharma toyed with the Mumbai Indians attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sent numerous records tumbling on Wednesday during a face-off against Mumbai Indians. The Kavya Maran-owned team smashed 277 for three — the highest total in IPL history — with both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma setting successive 'fastest fifty' records. The internet was also left riveted by CEO Maran's delight while watching the match unfold.

Visuals shared online showed Maran 'dancing in joy' as the Sunrisers thrashed their rivals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"Kavya Maran is the happiest lady in the world right now," wrote one X user.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first after losing the toss on Wednesday evening. Travis Head set a fastest fifty record early in the match — scoring a total of 62 off 24 balls. However the record was broken mere minutes later as Abhishek Sharma put up a sensational display of power-hitting (scoring 63 off 23).

Openers Mayank Aggarwal and Travis Head built a partnership of 45 runs in just 4 overs before the former was dismissed on the first ball of the inning by Hardik. Markram came to support Abhishek after Head's wicket. Both batters played brilliantly and put on a partnership of 48 runs in just 19 balls before Abhishek was dismissed after playing a marvellous inning of 63 runs in just 23 balls with the help of seven maximums and three boundaries.

Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) provided the fireworks in the end to help SRH break an 11-year-old record. The previous highest total in IPL was 263 for five achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma (26 runs from 12 balls) and Ishan Kishan (34 balls from 13 balls) opened for the visitors and gave the Mumbai-based franchise a fiery start. However, two quick dismissals helped Hyderabad to make a comeback in the match. Tilak Varma (64 runs from 34 balls) was the only standout batter for Mumbai. He slammed two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 188.24 during his time on the crease. Tim David (42 runs from 22 balls) tried to make a partnership with Tilak but still failed to chase the high-scoring target. Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins led the Hyderabad bowling attack as they scalped two wickets each in their respective spells.

(With inputs from agencies)

