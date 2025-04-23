Mumbai Indians' resurgence in the Indian Premier League 2025 continued when the five-time champions defeated the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. It was their 4th consecutive win, and it took them from 6th to 3rd in the points table. One Super fan was happy for the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai side.

Who is he?

One user asked Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to provide details about Arjun Kapoor. Here is Grok's response.

Mumbai Indians' fourth consecutive win Mumbai's pace quartet - Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya - provided the platform.

Trent Boult took the wickets of openers and later returned to take 2 wickets in the 20th over. It was Boult's 2nd best figures (4/26) in IPL. Bumrah on the other hand was expensive in his four overs, conceding 39 runs. However, he took the wicket of SRH's top-scorer Heinrich Klaasen and it also turned out to be Bumrah's 300th T20 wicket. Bumrah is just the 2nd Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the coveted landmark. Deepak Chahat took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Rohit Sharma enters history books The night just got better for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma carried his form from the unbeaten half century against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 20). Rohit reached 12,000 runs in T20s, the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to the historic landmark. Rohit Sharma (70 off 46) scored his 2nd consecutive fifty, the first time he has achieved this in IPL since 2016. Suryakumar Yadav's (40 off 19) rapid knock gave one more net run rate boosting win to Mumbai Indians.