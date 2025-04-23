SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: ‘We never once thought about scoring 300’ — Heinrich Klaasen on SRH’s batting approach

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the 2nd highest total (286/6) and 2nd highest successful chase (247/2) in IPL history in their 2 wins of the ongoing season.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published23 Apr 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen is yet to score a fifty in Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 210 runs in first 7 matches of the season
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen is yet to score a fifty in Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 210 runs in first 7 matches of the season(AFP)

Are we going to see 300? Can SRH smash 300? Those were some of the dominant narratives leading into the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly achieved it on their first attempt, scoring 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals on the second day of the season.

They have managed just two wins this season. But both have been historic. They posted the second-highest total (286/6) and pulled off the second-highest successful run chase (247/2) in the history of the league.

Surprisingly, those remain their only two wins of the season. The runners-up of IPL 2024 are also the only team yet to win an away match in IPL 2025.

SRH are back in action in Hyderabad today, where they will host the Mumbai Indians. With their return to home comforts, the lingering question resurfaces: can SRH score 300? The team’s star batter may just have an answer.

“We never once even thought about scoring 300 or chatted about scoring 300. We are just focused on being quite aggressive and taking the game forward. If that leads to getting to 300 or 250 or 280 again, so be it,” said Heinrich Klaasen.

The South African is not too worried about his team's predicament. “No concerns at this moment. The brand that we are playing will obviously have a game or two (defeats) like that, and we know we need to win 7 to 8 games to get into the playoffs,” explained Klaasen.

Heinrich Klaasen's form

Heinrich Klaasen got starts in all 7 games of the season, yet he has zero fifties this season. His highest score of 37 is the lowest among the 27 batters to have scored 200 runs this season.

Heinrich Klaasen's scores this season

34 off 14 vs Rajasthan Royals

26 off 17 vs Lucknow Super Giants

32 off 19 vs Delhi Capitals

33 off 21 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

27 off 19 vs Gujarat Titans

21* off 14 vs Punjab Kings

37 off 28 vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

SRH have 3 home games and 4 away games left in the league stage. They are 9th on the points table and have the 2nd-worst net run-rate (-1.217). If SRH wins 6 of their remaining 7 matches, they may even make it to the playoffs without worrying about the net run rate.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah poised to make history, set to break Lasith Malinga’s record

Remaining matches of SRH

April 23, Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad)

April 25, Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)

May 2, Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad)

May 5, Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)

May 10, Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)

May 13, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru)

May 18, Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024

SRH batters showed their hitting ability for the first time when they scored a mammoth 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians. It broke the 11-year-old record of RCB's 263/5 vs. Pune Warriors India in 2013. SRH managed to break their record one more time (287/3 vs. RCB) and nearly managed to do it once (286/6 vs. RR).

Mumbai Indians are once again in Hyderabad. SRH's campaign is at the crossroads. Can Heinrich Klaasen, who top-scored with 80* off 34 vs MI in 2024, be the man again?

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 

 

