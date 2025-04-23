SRH vs MI: Ishan Kishan out or not out? SRH batter walks off despite no spike; watch most bizarre moment of IPL 2025

SRH vs MI: SRH batter Ishan Kishan started to walk despite not hitting the ball. Kishan's dismissal triggered a collapse as SRH slipped from 9/1 to 13/4.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated23 Apr 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya, right, gestures as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ishan Kishan walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

Ishan Kishan, a former Mumbai Indians batter currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Wednesday produced the most bizarre moment of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Ishan Kishan attempted to play the ball towards the leg side. Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected it and showed no animated reaction. Here is what happened afterwards.

The above video shows that the umpire was going to signal wide. Ishan Kishan's decision to walk caused umpire Vinod Seshan to signal out. MI skipper Hardik Pandya even appreciated Ishan Kishan's honesty.

Adam Gilchrist, the great Australian batter, was known to not wait for the umpire's decision and walk if he knew it. But Kishan's gesture leaned more towards stupidity than honesty. 

 

Ishan Kishan in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan started his life as a Sunrisers Hyderabad player with a blistering century against Rajasthan Royals.

Kishan's last 7 scores: 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, 2, 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad in deep trouble

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just 2 of their first 7 matches and are in must-win territory. Travis Head failed to trouble the scores. Abhishek Sharma smashed a six and got out for 8 runs. Trent Boult dismissed the two openers. Deepak Chahar took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy. SRH made 24/4 in the powerplay, the lowest score in powerplay by a team this season. 

It was also the second instance of SRH losing four wickets inside the powerplay in IPL 2025. SRH triggered the impact sub option after the loss of the fifth wicket. Abhinav Manohar came in as the impact sub for Travis Head. Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was listed as one of the substitutes. Abhinav Manohar's entry means Shami can't be utilised by Pat Cummins.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 08:46 PM IST
