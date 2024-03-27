SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Chasing a huge target of 277 runs, five-time IPL title winners Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a 31 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on 27 March.
Both the openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (34) gave a good start, whose momentum was kept alive by Naman Dhir (30) and Tilak Varma (64). However, after Tilak, MI's run rate dropped. With Tim David* (42) and Romario Shepherd* (15) trying to give a last push, Mumbai Indians scored only 246/5, and lost by 31 runs.
For SRH, Jaidev Unadkat and Pat Cummins picked two wickets each, while Shahbaz Ahmed clinched one. With this, SRH registered its first victory in ongoing IPL tournament.
SRH's Abhishek Sharma was announced the player of the match.
In this match, a total of 38 SIXes were hit and a total of 523 runs were scored. Apart from this, for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian, it was their highest individual score in IPL history.
Earlier in the day, despite losing the toss against Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a HUGE target for the guests to chase in Hyderabad, as they scored 277 runs by losing only 3 wickets. Now, MI had to score 278 to win.
For Sunrisers, Travis Head (63) and Abhishek Sharma (63) gave an explosive start. Head completed his half-century in 18 balls, while Abhishek Sharma hit his half-century in 16 deliveries.
After this due, the Proteas duo – Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markram (41*) – led the SRH to score the highest total in IPL history. Klassen scored his half century in just 23 deliveries.
For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee and Piyush Chawla picked one wickets each.
Earlier Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing off each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday from 7:30 pm onwards. Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Both these teams had lost their opening games to Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively and would be aiming to get on the winning track.
In their last game, Mumbai Indians faced off against Hardik Pandya's former side, the Gujarat Titans and eventually found themselves lacking with the bat after being unable to chase down a total of 169 runs. Sunrisers, on the other hand, had got surprisingly close to the mammoth total of 209 runs set by KKR but eventually fell short by 4 runs in the end.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Scoreboard
MI Batting:
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya 24
Tim David* 42
Romario Shepherd* 15
SRH Bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/54(4)
Jaidev Unadkat 2/47(4)
Mayank Markande 0/52(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/35(4)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH Batting:
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 42
Heinrich Klaasen* 80
MI Bowling:
Kwena Maphaka 0/66(4)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/36(4)
Gerald Coetzee 1/57(4)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/33(2)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Head-to-head records
Hyderabad and Mumbai have played 21 IPL matches so far. SRH have won 9 of those and Mumbai 12. SRH’s highest total against MI so far is 200, and MI’s highest score against Hyderabad is 235.
In the last five IPL matches between the two, Mumbai have won four. SRH last won against Mumbai in IPL 2022.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Pitch report
Bowlers have long criticised Hyderabad's pitches for being too flat, which makes bowling here challenging for them. However, one must not forget that a leg-spinner (Mumbai’s Alzarri Joseph) claimed 6/12 on this ground in IPL 2019. This remains the best figure in any IPL match so far.
On the other hand, batters have flourished on these pitches. In IPL 2017, David Warner scored 127 at this venue. In the same match, Jonny Bairstow scored 114. SRH hold the record for scoring the highest runs as a team, 231/2 in IPL 2019. Interestingly, the highest score to chase remains 160.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Weather
The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, cooling down slightly to 29 degrees later. There's no rain expected, and humidity will stay below 46%.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Klassen, Abhishek drive Sunrisers beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Mayank Markande continues bowling attack for SRH. Shepherd slams a SIX on the second ball and then hits to consecutive boundaries. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. MI had scored only 246/5, while chasing 278 runs. Despite scoring its highest score in IPL history, they lost the match.
This is 8th match that home teams have won. Also, 523 runs were socred in this match.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya 24
Tim David* 42
Romario Shepherd* 15
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/54(4)
Jaidev Unadkat 2/47(4)
Mayank Markande 0/52(4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/35(4)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 231/5 runs in 19 overs; David, Romario on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Pat Cummins continues bowling attack for SRH. MI score 231/4 runs in 19 overs.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya 24
Tim David* 41
Romario Shepherd* 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/54(4)
Jaidev Unadkat 2/47(4)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/35(4)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 224/5 runs in 18 overs; Hardik, David on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tim David are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Jaidev Unadkat continues bowling attack for SRH. David slams a boundary on the first delivery and hits a WHOPPING SIX on the 4th delivery. Wicket!! Hardik OUT on the last delivery as Klassen picks up the catch. MI score 223/4 runs in 18 overs.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya 24
Tim David* 35
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/54(4)
Jaidev Unadkat 2/47(4)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/28(3)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 210/4 runs in 17 overs; Hardik, David on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tim David are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues bowling attack for SRH. David slams a SIX on the third delivery, followed by a boundary and then a SIX again. MI score 210/4 runs in 17 overs.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya* 23
Tim David* 23
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/54(4)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/33(2)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/28(3)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 190/4 runs in 16 overs; Hardik, David on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tim David are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Jaidev Unadkat continues bowling attack for SRH. MI score 190/4 runs in 16 overs.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya* 22
Tim David* 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/33(3)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/33(2)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 2/28(3)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 185/4 runs in 15 overs; Wicket!! Tilak OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tim David are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Pat Cummins continues bowling attack for SRH. Wicket!! Tilak OUT on the first delivery as Mayank Agarwal picks up the catch. MI score 185/4 runs in 15 overs
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir 30
Tilak Varma 64
Hardik Pandya* 20
Tim David* 2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/33(3)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/28(2)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/39(3)
Pat Cummins 1/28(3)
Umran Malik 0/15(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 182/3 runs in 14 overs; Hardik, Tilak on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Mayank Markande continues bowling attack for SRH. Tilak slams a SIX on the seond delivery. MI score 182/3 runs in 14 overs
Hardik Pandya* 19
Tilak Varma* 64
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/33(3)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/28(2)
Mayank Markande 0/33(3)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 170/3 runs in 13 overs; Hardik, Tilak on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues bowling attack for SRH. MI score 170/3 runs in 13 overs
Hardik Pandya* 17
Tilak Varma* 54
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/33(3)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/28(2)
Mayank Markande 0/25(2)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 165/3 runs in 12 overs; Hardik, Tilak on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Mayank Markande continues bowling attack for SRH. Hardik Pandya welcomes Mayank Markande with a boundary and a SIX. MI score 165/3 runs in 12 overs
Hardik Pandya* 13
Tilak Varma* 53
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/28(2)
Jaidev Unadkat 1/28(2)
Mayank Markande 0/25(2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash MI to clinch highest runs in IPL history, here are 5 top scorers
After losing the toss to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 March scored the highest runs in Indian Premier League history, as they slammed 277 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Not only this, they also became the first team to score 150 runs in 10 overs in IPL. This all happened dur the explosive start by Travis Head (63) and Abhishek Sharma (63), followed by the Proteas duo Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markram (41*)'s brilliant partnership.
Head completed his half-century in 18 balls, while Abhishek Sharma hit his half-century in 16 deliveries. Also Klassen scored his half century in just 23 deliveries.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI at 67/2 in 5 overs; Wicket!! Rohit OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Pat Cummins opens his bowling attack for SRH. Rohit Sharma slams a GLORIOUS SIX on the second delivery. Wicket!! Rohit OUT on the third delivery, as he was caught by Abhishek Sharma. MI score 67/2 in 5 overs.
Rohit Sharma 26
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir* 2
Tilak Verma* 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/28(2)
Jaidev Unadkat 0/18(1)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/9(1)
Pat Cummins 1/8(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI at 59/1 in 4 overs; Wicket!! Kishan OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens bowling attack for SRH. Kishan slams a SIX on the first delivery. Wicket!! Kishan OUT on the second delivery, as he was caught by Aiden Markram. MI score 59/1 in 4 overs.
Rohit Sharma* 20
Ishan Kishan 34
Naman Dhir* 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/28(2)
Jaidev Unadkat 0/18(1)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1/9(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 50/0 runs in 3 overs; Rohit, Ishan on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens bowling attack for SRH. Kishan slams a boundary on the first delivery and then hits consecutive SIXes on the second and third delivery. Kishan then again hits a SIX on the 5th delivery. MI score 50/0 in 3 overs.
Rohit Sharma* 18
Ishan Kishan* 28
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/28(2)
Jaidev Unadkat 0/18(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 27/0 runs in 2 overs; Rohit, Ishan on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians, as the team is chasing a target of 178 runs. Jaidev Unadkat opens his bowling attack for SRH. Kishan slams a boundary on the second delivery, but Rohit Sharma hits consecutive SIXES on the 4th and 5th deliveries. MI score 27/0 in 2 overs.
Rohit Sharma* 18
Ishan Kishan* 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/5(1)
Jaidev Unadkat 0/18(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI score 9/0 runs in first over; Rohit, Ishan on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are on crease for Mumbai Indians, as the team is chasing a target of 178 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens bowling attack for SRH. Rohit Sharma slams a boundary on the 4th delivery. MI score 9/0 in 1 overs.
Rohit Sharma* 5
Ishan Kishan* 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/5(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Highest team totals in the IPL
2024 – 277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad
2013 – 263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru
2023 – 257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali
2016 – 248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru
2010 – 246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers give 278 for MI to chase; SRH break multiple records
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Shams Mulani continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klaasen slams a a FOUR on second delivery nd then hits a WHOPPING SIX on the third delivery. This is the highest score recored in IPL history.
Noyt stopping at this, Klassen again slams another BIG SIX. SRH score 277/3 in 20 overs and give MI 278-runs target. This is highest runs scored by any team in IPL history.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 42
Heinrich Klaasen* 80
Kwena Maphaka 0/66(4)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/36(4)
Gerald Coetzee 1/57(4)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/33(2)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 256/3 in 19 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Jasprit Bumrah continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klassen slams consecutive boundaries on the 4th and 5th deliveries. With this, 250-up runs up for Sunrisers and this is third hightest score in IPL history. SRH score 256/3 in 19 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 41
Heinrich Klaasen* 62
Kwena Maphaka 0/66(4)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/36(4)
Gerald Coetzee 1/57(4)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 243/3 in 18 overs; Markram, Klaasen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Gerald Coetzee continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klassen welcomes Coetzee with a SIX and scored his half century in just 23 deliveries. SRH score 243/3 in 18 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 40
Heinrich Klaasen* 51
Kwena Maphaka 0/66(4)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/23(3)
Gerald Coetzee 1/57(4)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH score 232/3 in 17 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Kwena Maphaka continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klassen slams a 4 on the second delivery and then hits a HUGE SIX on the 4th delivery and, Markram finishes the over with a boundary. SRH score 232/3 in 17 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 39
Heinrich Klaasen* 41
Kwena Maphaka 0/66(4)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/23(3)
Gerald Coetzee 1/46(3)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 214/3 in 16 overs; Markram, Klaasen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Gerald Coetzee continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. SRH score 214/3 in 16 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 34
Heinrich Klaasen* 30
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/23(3)
Gerald Coetzee 1/46(3)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 202/3 in 15 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Jasprit Bumrah continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klassen slams a HUGE SIX on the 4th delivery over deep square leg and with this 200-up for the Sunrisers. This is fastert 200 in IPL history. SRH score 202/3 in 15 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 31
Heinrich Klaasen* 26
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/23(3)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 191/3 in 14 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Hardik Pandya continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klaasen punishes the full-toss with a WHOPPING SIX. SRH score 191/3 in 14 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 28
Heinrich Klaasen* 18
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/45(4)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/12(2)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 180/3 in 13 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Jasprit Bumrah continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. SRH score 180/3 in 13 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 24
Heinrich Klaasen* 11
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/35(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/12(2)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 173/3 in 12 overs; Markram, Klassen on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Shams Mulani continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Klassen opens his account with a WHOPPING SIX on the 5th delivery. SRH score 173/3 in 12 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 21
Heinrich Klaasen* 8
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/35(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
Shams Mulani 0/12(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 161/3 in 11 overs; Wicket!! Abhishek OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Piyush Chawla continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Abhishek slams another SIX in this over over long on. Wicket!! Abhishek Sharma OUT on the last delivery as he was caught by Naman Dhir. SRH score 161/3 in 11 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma 63
Aiden Markram* 17
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/35(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 1/34(2)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH score 148/2 in 10 overs; Mayank, Markram on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Kwena Maphaka continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Abhishek begins the over with a boundary and then slams consecutive WHOPPING SIXes on the second and third delivery. With this Abhishek Sharma conpletes his half century in just 16 balls and that a record. This fastest 50 by a SRH player. Following this, Sharma sends the nest ball for a boundary. SRH score 148/2 in 10 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 54
Aiden Markram* 13
Kwena Maphaka 0/48(3)
Hardik Pandya 1/35(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 0/21(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 128/2 in 9 overs; Mayank, Markram on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Hardik Pandya continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Markram slams a WHOPPING SIX On then last delivery. SRH score 128/2 in 9 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 33
Aiden Markram* 13
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 1/35(3)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 0/21(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 117/2 in 8 overs; Wicket!! Travis OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Gerald Coetzee continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Abhishek Sharma slams a boundary on third delivery. Wicket!! Travis Head OUT as he was ciught by Naman Dhir on the 5th delivery. Markram opens his account with a boundary. SRH score 117/2 in 8 overs.
Travis Head 62
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 32
Aiden Markram* 4
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 1/24(2)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 1/34(2)
Piyush Chawla 0/21(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 102/1 in 7 overs; Travis, Abhishek on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Piyush Chawla continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Abhishek Sharma slams a SIX on the second delivery, another on the 5th delivery and then another on the last delivery. With this, 100-up for SRH in just 7 overs. SRH score 102/1 in 6 overs.
Travis Head* 61
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 21
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 1/24(2)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 0/23(1)
Piyush Chawla 0/21(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 81/1 in 6 overs; Travis, Abhishek on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Gerald Coetzee continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a SUPERB SIX over fine leg, while Head slams consecutive boundaries. With this, Head completes his half century in just 18 balls -- fastest for SRH. Not stopping at this, Head smashes the 5th delivery for SIX. This is highest score for SRH in IPL history in powerplay and also the highest by any team in this IPL 2024. SRH score 80/1 in 6 overs.
Travis Head* 59
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 8
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 1/24(2)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
Gerald Coetzee 0/23(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 58/1 in 5 overs; Wicket!! Mayank OUT
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Hardik Pandya continues his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Wicket!! Mayank Agarwal OUT on the first delivery as Tim David takes the catch. Head slams a hatrick of boundaries on the 4th, 5th and 5th deliveries. SRH score 58/1 in 5 overs.
Travis Head* 44
Mayank Agarwal 11
Abhishek Sharma* 1
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 0/24(2)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 45/0 in 4 overs; Travis, Mayank on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Jasprit Bumrah continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. SRH score 45/0 in 4 overs.
Travis Head* 32
Mayank Agarwal* 11
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 0/11(1)
Jasprit Bumrah 0/5(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 40/0 in 3 overs; Travis, Mayank on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Kwena Maphaka continues the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Travis Head slams consecutive WHOPPING SIXes on the third and 4th deliveries, followed by consecutive boundaries on the 5th and 6th deliveries. SRH score 40/0 in 3 overs.
Travis Head* 31
Mayank Agarwal* 7
Kwena Maphaka 0/28(2)
Hardik Pandya 0/11(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH at 18/0 in 2 overs; Travis, Mayank on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal are on crease for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Hardik Pandya open his bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Travis Head slams a boundary on the 1st delivery, while Mayank Agarwal slams a boundary on the third delivery. SRH score 18/0 in 2 overs.
Travis Head* 11
Mayank Agarwal* 5
Kwena Maphaka 0/6(1)
Hardik Pandya 0/11(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH score 7/0 in first over; Travis, Mayank on crease
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal begin the batting attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Kwena Maphaka open the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Travis Head opens his account with a boundary on the 4th delivery. SRH score 7/0 in first over.
Travis Head* 5
Mayank Agarwal* 0
Kwena Maphaka 0/6(1)
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar presents Rohit Sharma with a special 200 jersey
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented Rohit Sharma with a special 200 jersey, as this is Rohit's 200th IPL game for Mumbai Indians.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Sharma gets rapturous welcome!
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: ‘Pandya will continue to receive a hostile reception…’ says Manoj Tiwary
Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary claimed that Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will continue to receive a hostile reception from fans after joining the five-time champions. Hardik was booed by GT fans in MI's IPL 2024 opener. "You have to see how he gets welcomed here in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder here...Because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik," Tiwary told PTI, adding, "Knowing him, whatever I have been observing of late through television, that despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament," he added.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report
Bowlers have long criticised Hyderabad's pitches for being too flat, which makes bowling here challenging for them. However, one must not forget that a leg-spinner (Mumbai’s Alzarri Joseph) claimed 6/12 on this ground in IPL 2019. This remains the best figure in any IPL match so far.
On the other hand, batters have flourished on these pitches. In IPL 2017, David Warner scored 127 at this venue. In the same match, Jonny Bairstow scored 114. SRH hold the record for scoring the highest runs as a team, 231/2 in IPL 2019. Interestingly, the highest score to chase remains 160.
Weather

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, cooling down slightly to 29 degrees later. There's no rain expected, and humidity will stay below 46%.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: All you need to know about SRH vs MI
All you need to know about SRH vs MI

The SRH will face the host Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, whose toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. The interesting encounter will begin at 7:30 IST. The IPL match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Match prediction

Google's win probability favours the visitors, giving them a 55% chance of beating Hyderabad in their second match and claiming their first points. As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, MI will win the match. We, too, expect Rohit Sharma's team to secure their first win.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Navjot Singh Sidhu reacts to Mumbai Indians captaincy controversy
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Speaking to Star Sports, Sidhu said, "I have played in an Indian team where five captains used to pay together. Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri. Pick up a brick and you will find a captain both above and below it. There were no issues because they were playing for their nation. The motivation was to play for your country. So, playing under Hardik does not make Rohit smaller."
“MS Dhoni has also given his captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Mumbai franchise could also have made Pandya the captain like Ruturaj Gaikwad but no, the franchise saw that Rohit could not get the team any IPL title in three years, he made Pandya the captain. He also said that one has to work hard to become a player like Rohit," the former cricketer added.
