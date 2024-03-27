SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Klassen, Abhishek drive Sunrisers beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 11:44 PM IST

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Chasing 278 run against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians scored only 246/5, and lost by 31 runs. This is 8th match that home teams have won.