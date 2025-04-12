SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025: 6 key players as Sunrisers Hyderabad ook to avoid fifth straight loss

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a torrid season so far as they sit at the bottom of the Indian Premier League table with just 2 points. Ever since their opening fixture victory against Rajasthan Royals, at home, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone on a downward spiral with four consecutive losses.

Advertisement

SRH will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, later today, who have made a solid start to IPL 2025. PBKS currently sit fifth in the table with 6 points from their 4 matches so far and will be confident of continuing their good run.

Ahead of the SRH vs PBKS blockbuster encounter later today, we take a look at some of the key players who could shine in Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Heinrich Klaasen: The big-hitting South African has made 152 runs in 5 matches for SRH at a strike-rate of 168.89 and he loves batting here. Klaasen’s record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is even more impressive, with 522 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of more than 187. SRH will be keen for him to get going in case their top order fails.

Advertisement

His matchup against Yuzvendra Chahal will be one to watch out for as the South African likes facing the Indian leg spinner. In the 113 balls the duo have battled each other, Klaasen has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 161.06.

Travis Head: After smashing 84 in the season opener against Rajasthan Royals, the fiery Australian opener has failed to score big in subsequent games. It has proved to be costly for the Hyderabad side as they are heavily reliant on a good start from Travis Head and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma. SRH will hope he regains his fire against PBKS.

Mohammed Shami: The Indian fast bowler will play a crucial role for the home team with the new ball during the power play. SRH will look towards Mohammed Shami for early wickets as that will be key to winning the battle against PBKS's formidable top order.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer: The stylish right hand batter had led from the front with 168 runs this season at an average of 84, which included two match-winning fifties. Iyer is the best batter at PBKS and occupies the crucial number 3 spot. He will be key to his team setting up a big total or chasing the inevitable 200+ target this ground has seen many a time.

Arshdeep Singh: The left arm seamer has been a tad expensive in this year’s IPL, going at nearly 10 runs per over in the four matches for PBKS. However, he will be crucial in the powerplay and has a good record against the home side. He has picked up 16 SRH wickets at a strike rate of 16.5 and will be looking to better that today

Advertisement