SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami earns unwanted record, concedes 75 in just four overs; fans say ’he’s finished’

Mohammed Shami became the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium. But this isn’t the ‘most expensive bowler’ accolade he would have wanted attached to his name.

In the game against Punjab Kings, Shami was taken to the cleaners as he conceded 75 runs from his four overs as the away side romped to 245/6 in their 20 overs.

The Indian fast bowler conceded 27 runs in the last over of the innings, with Marcus Stoinis smashing him for four sixes in the last four balls of the over. Watch the big hits here:

With figures of 4-0-75-0, Shami is second on the list of most expensive bowling performances in the history of the IPL. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer who sits top of this unwanted list with 4-0-76-0, registered these bowling figures at this same venue earlier this season against SRH themselves.

The top 5 most expensive bowling figures in IPL history are:

Jofra Archer (RR): 4-0-76-0 - vs SRH on March 23, 2025

Mohammed Shami (SRH): 4-0-75-0 vs Punjab Kings on April 12, 2025

Mohit Sharma (GT): 4-0-73-0 vs Delhi Capitals on April 24, 2024

Basil Thampi (SRH): 4-0-70-0 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17, 2018

Yash Dayal (GT): 4-0-69-0 vs Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9, 2023

Social media reacts Fans following the game had a field day on social media as Shami’s bowling performance caused a storm online. One user remarked, “Shami the death bowler. Has never been reliable. That's pretty much it. And that's because right throughout his career, he has never been a yorker or a slower ball bowler.”

Another user noted: “Shami looks so washed. He has been absolutely belted to all parts this IPL,” while another user wanted to see the back of the bowler, saying, “Shami is ruining this team, get rid of him from next match.”

Look at a selection of the reaction Shami’s bowling figures have garnered: