SRH vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to dethrone table-toppers Punjab Kings in much-awaited clash

SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 pits two of the league’s most aggressive batting units against each other in what promises to be a run-fest under the Hyderabad lights. Punjab Kings currently sit atop the points table with 13 points from 9 matches (NRR +0.855), while Sunrisers Hyderabad are right behind in third with 12 points from 10 games (NRR +0.644). Both sides are coming off defeats and will be desperate for a win to strengthen their top-four positions.
SRH will look to bounce back from their recent collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders on a slower pitch. At home, they have been unstoppable, boasting a dominant head-to-head record against PBKS. Their explosive top order, led by in-form Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, along with power-hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, is perfectly suited to the conditions. Pat Cummins’ bowling unit will need to step up against PBKS’ middle order.
Punjab Kings, despite back-to-back losses, have shown strong batting depth with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Marcus Stoinis. However, their bowling has been the weaker link, and they will need Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the pace attack to deliver on a pitch that heavily favours batters.
Full squads
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Total matches – 25
Matches won by SRH – 17
Matches won by PBKS – 8
The SRH vs PBKS clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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