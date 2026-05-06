SRH vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to dethrone table-toppers Punjab Kings in much-awaited clash

SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 pits two of the league’s most aggressive batting units against each other in what promises to be a run-fest under the Hyderabad lights. Punjab Kings currently sit atop the points table with 13 points from 9 matches (NRR +0.855), while Sunrisers Hyderabad are right behind in third with 12 points from 10 games (NRR +0.644). Both sides are coming off defeats and will be desperate for a win to strengthen their top-four positions.
SRH will look to bounce back from their recent collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders on a slower pitch. At home, they have been unstoppable, boasting a dominant head-to-head record against PBKS. Their explosive top order, led by in-form Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, along with power-hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, is perfectly suited to the conditions. Pat Cummins’ bowling unit will need to step up against PBKS’ middle order.
Punjab Kings, despite back-to-back losses, have shown strong batting depth with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Marcus Stoinis. However, their bowling has been the weaker link, and they will need Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the pace attack to deliver on a pitch that heavily favours batters.
Full squads
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a roller-coaster yet ultimately promising campaign so far in the ongoing IPL season, registering 6 wins and 4 losses from 10 matches played.
They began with a narrow 6-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 but quickly responded with a commanding 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. A couple of close losses followed against Lucknow Super Giants (by 5 wickets) and Punjab Kings (by 6 wickets), but SRH then hit top gear with a superb five-match winning streak, including thumping wins over Rajasthan Royals (57 runs and later by 5 wickets), Chennai Super Kings (10 runs), Delhi Capitals (47 runs), and Mumbai Indians (6 wickets). Their most recent outing ended in a 7-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3.
Total matches – 25
Matches won by SRH – 17
Matches won by PBKS – 8
The SRH vs PBKS clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash.