SRH vs PBKS LIVE score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to dethrone table-toppers Punjab Kings in much-awaited clash

SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 pits two of the league’s most aggressive batting units against each other in what promises to be a run-fest under the Hyderabad lights. Punjab Kings currently sit atop the points table with 13 points from 9 matches (NRR +0.855), while Sunrisers Hyderabad are right behind in third with 12 points from 10 games (NRR +0.644). Both sides are coming off defeats and will be desperate for a win to strengthen their top-four positions.

SRH will look to bounce back from their recent collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders on a slower pitch. At home, they have been unstoppable, boasting a dominant head-to-head record against PBKS. Their explosive top order, led by in-form Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, along with power-hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, is perfectly suited to the conditions. Pat Cummins’ bowling unit will need to step up against PBKS’ middle order.

Punjab Kings, despite back-to-back losses, have shown strong batting depth with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Marcus Stoinis. However, their bowling has been the weaker link, and they will need Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the pace attack to deliver on a pitch that heavily favours batters.

Full squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar