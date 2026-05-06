SRH vs PBKS preview: Hyderabad and Punjab fight for the top of the points table; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 6 May, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 49 of IPL 2026.

Punjab have apparently hit a roadblock after staying undefeated for 7 consecutive matches. They are heading into this clash after 2 back-to-back losses. With 13 points, they are still at the top of the points table.

Hyderabad have 12 points from 10 matches. They have won 3 out of their last 5. The Sunrisers are among the top 4 teams on that table. Each of them has lost their last game.

Match Logistics The game is at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 6 May, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record SRH and PBKS have faced each other 25 times in the IPL. SRH dominate the rivalry, having won 17 matches. PBKS have managed just 8 victories in return. SRH's highest team total against PBKS stands at 247.

Their lowest score in this fixture is 114. PBKS have posted the highest score of 245 against SRH. Their lowest total in this fixture is 119.

View full Image View full Image SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

In recent seasons, the Punjab Kings have won by 6 wickets in 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets in 2025. SRH won both fixtures in 2024 and the 2023 clash as well.

David Warner (not playing in IPL 2026) is the all-time leading run-scorer with 700 runs at 58.33. Abhishek Sharma holds the highest individual score of 141 off 55 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (now in RCB) leads with 26 wickets across 18 innings. Ankit Rajpoot's 5/14 remains the best bowling spell in this rivalry.

Predicted Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge (Impact Player)

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (Impact Player)

Team News Both teams have key injury and fitness updates ahead of Match 49. The game is at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

For SRH, Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to return after recovering from illness. Reddy missed the previous KKR match. His return adds vital balance to the SRH lineup.

Also Read | IPL 2026: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori stresses importance of opening partnerships before PBKS clash

Pat Cummins is fully fit after a minor back injury earlier this season. SRH have also added David Payne as a squad replacement for the remainder of IPL 2026.

For PBKS, Shashank Singh remains a doubt due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained on 25 April.

Nehal Wadhera is expected to retain his place in the XI. The rest of the PBKS squad is fully fit and available. Despite back-to-back losses, PBKS still lead the IPL 2026 points table.

Key Players to Watch Several high-impact players are in peak form for Match 49. Both teams are battling for the top spot at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

For SRH, Abhishek Sharma leads the Orange Cap race with 440 runs. He strikes at an extraordinary rate of 206.6 this season. Heinrich Klaasen has accumulated 425 runs, averaging over 45 against leg-spinners.

Eshan Malinga tops the Purple Cap standings with 15 wickets in 10 matches. Travis Head has found form with back-to-back fifties, scoring 323 runs this season.

For PBKS, captain Shreyas Iyer has scored 387 runs at an average of 48.38. He smashed an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls against SRH on 11 April.

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 361 runs at a strike rate of 174.4. Arshdeep Singh leads PBKS's bowling attack with 13 wickets. Young opener Priyansh Arya boasts the highest strike rate in IPL 2026 at 247.82.

Pitch and Conditions The temperatures at the 7:30 PM start will be around 33°C. Conditions will cool gradually as the match progresses through the evening. By 9 PM, temperatures are expected to drop to around 30°C. It will fall further to 28°C by 11 PM.

A Yellow Watch for Lightning is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday morning. The IMD alert covers potential thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.

Wind gusts of up to 32 km/h are forecast during the later overs. The air quality is rated poor to unhealthy throughout the evening hours.

Rain probability remains at 0% across all hourly forecasts. Most reports indicate a full match is likely to be completed. However, late-evening thunderstorm risk cannot be ruled out entirely.

Humidity is expected to hover between 45–50% during the match. Significant dew is predicted to develop during the second innings. This will make the ball slippery, likely favouring the chasing team.

The Hyderabad surface is flat, high-scoring, and true-bouncing. The average first-innings score this season is 202 runs. The par score for this match is estimated to be around 210 runs. Chasers have won 10 of 15 games at this venue this season.