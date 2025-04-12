SRH vs PBKS: Will Sunrisers end their slump or will Punjab prevail? Check AI predictions, fantasy teams, and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the second fixture of Sunday’s double header. Last year’s finalists are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League standings and have slumped to four consecutive defeats after their opening fixture victory against Rajasthan Royals.

In the other corner, Punjab Kings have made a good start to the tournament with 6 points to their name in 4 matches so far.

SRH vs PBKS: Head to Head The two sides have met each other in 23 matches in the IPL and the home side has a clear advantage. Last year’s finalists have won 16 games in this rivalry while PBKS have only 7 wins to their name. In the last 7 meetings, SRH continue to hold their advantage over the away side with a 5-2 record in their favour.

SRH vs PBKS: Fantasy Team Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (C)

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Priyansh Arya (VC), Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Maxwell.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

SRH vs PBKS: AI prediction Let’s take a look at what the different Artificial Intelligence models have to say about today’s exciting clash in Chennai. ChatGPT, the most popular AI model, picked the away side as the favourites thanks to SRH’s dismal season so far. It said: “In today's IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), both teams bring contrasting forms to the contest.​ While SRH has a favorable head-to-head record against PBKS, winning 16 out of 23 encounters , their current form is concerning. PBKS, on the other hand, is in better form and has a balanced team. Considering the pitch conditions and recent performances, PBKS might have a slight edge in today's match.”

Google’s Gemini echoed ChatGPT’s sentiment, stating, “Based on the current form and team momentum, my prediction for the SRH vs PBKS match on April 12, 2025, leans towards Punjab Kings as the likely winner.

“Here's a breakdown of the factors influencing this prediction:

Current Form: SRH is currently at the bottom of the points table with only one win in five matches, having lost their last four consecutive games. In contrast, PBKS is in good form, sitting in fourth position with three wins out of four matches. They are coming off a strong 18-run victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Team Momentum: PBKS appears to have a settled and confident unit, with their batting lineup performing well. SRH, despite a strong start to the season with a high-scoring game, has struggled with inconsistency in both batting and bowling.

Head-to-Head Record: Historically, SRH has dominated PBKS with 16 wins out of 23 matches. However, PBKS will be aiming to improve their record in Hyderabad, where they haven't won since 2014.

Venue: The match is at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The pitch is generally considered batting-friendly, with high-scoring games being common. While SRH has a good head-to-head record at this venue against PBKS, their recent struggles might negate this advantage.”

X’s Grok completed a clean sweep in picking the away side. It said: “SRH has a strong historical edge, winning 16 of 23 IPL matches against PBKS, including 7 of 8 at this venue. However, their 2025 campaign has been rocky — four straight losses after a high-scoring opener, with a batting collapse (scores of 163, 120, 152) and the league’s worst bowling economy (10.73). Key players like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan are underperforming, and their aggressive strategy isn’t clicking.

“PBKS, in contrast, is in better form, sitting fourth with three wins in four games. Their batting is versatile, with Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell capable of stepping up, backed by a solid bowling unit led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Their recent 18-run win over CSK shows momentum.

“The Hyderabad pitch favors batting (average first-innings score of 213), which could suit PBKS’s balanced lineup more than SRH’s faltering top order. Weather is expected to be clear, so no interruptions.

“Given current form and team balance, PBKS looks like the likely winner, assuming they maintain their composure against SRH’s home advantage.”

SRH vs PBKS: Livemint’s pick All three AI models made compelling arguments and picked PBKS in unison, and we are going to have to side with them.