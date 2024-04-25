Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  SRH vs RCB 2024: Virat Kohli slams 3rd half-century in IPL 2024, complete 400 runs this season
BREAKING NEWS

SRH vs RCB 2024: Virat Kohli slams 3rd half-century in IPL 2024, complete 400 runs this season

Livemint

SRH vs RCB 2024: Virat Kohli slammed half-century in 37 balls in Thursday's match.

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangaluru, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli set a new record, striking third half-century during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has now completed complete 400-runs this IPL season.

But in no time, a slower bouncer from Jaydev Unadkat got Kohli at 51. Kohli went for the pull shot but hit straight to deep square leg. The star batter departed after scoring 51 runs off 43 deliveries.

Virat Kohli slammed half-century in 37 balls in Thursday's match. He held one end tight after Rajat Patidar left after scoring 50 runs off 20 balls.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!