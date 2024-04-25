SRH vs RCB 2024: Virat Kohli slammed half-century in 37 balls in Thursday's match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli set a new record, striking third half-century during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has now completed complete 400-runs this IPL season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But in no time, a slower bouncer from Jaydev Unadkat got Kohli at 51. Kohli went for the pull shot but hit straight to deep square leg. The star batter departed after scoring 51 runs off 43 deliveries.

Virat Kohli slammed half-century in 37 balls in Thursday's match. He held one end tight after Rajat Patidar left after scoring 50 runs off 20 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

