SRH vs RCB: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad pip Royal Challengers Bengaluru to finish in top 2 & play IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking a top two finish as they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad are on 16 points from 13 games.

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With Gujarat Titans sealing a top-two spot after their 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the previous night, there is a real chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to dethrone RCB at the top and join Gujarat Titans. RCB have 18 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in hunt for the final playoff spot.

How can Sunrisers Hyderabad displace RCB? If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to beat RCB on Friday, it would leave Gujarat Titans, RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18 points each. With Shubman Gill's men locked in at second spot, the fight will be between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the net run rate coming into play.

If batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to beat RCB by at least 87 runs or more. That will put the Pat Cummins-led side above RCB on NRR.

If batting season, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target within 11 overs or fewer. Having said that, Sunrisers Hyderabad can still take up three more deliveries to 11.3 overs, but in that case, they have to smash a maximum/six once the scores are level.

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If either of the criteria are matched, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (+0.350) NRR will go above that of Gujarat Titans (+0.695). At the same time, RCB’s (currently +1.065) NRR could drop below that of Gujarat Titans.

Format of IPL playoffs - All you need to know The top two teams in the standings after the league stage will play in Qualifier 1 with the winner directly booking a spot in the summit clash. The third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in an Eliminator. The losing team in Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then clash in Qualifier 2 to determine the second team in the final.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.065 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 +0.350 16 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 +0.083 14 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 +0.227 13 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 +0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in