SRH vs RCB: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad pip Royal Challengers Bengaluru to finish in top 2 & play IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking a top two finish as they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad are on 16 points from 13 games.
With Gujarat Titans sealing a top-two spot after their 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the previous night, there is a real chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to dethrone RCB at the top and join Gujarat Titans. RCB have 18 points from 13 games.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in hunt for the final playoff spot.
If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to beat RCB on Friday, it would leave Gujarat Titans, RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18 points each. With Shubman Gill's men locked in at second spot, the fight will be between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the net run rate coming into play.
If either of the criteria are matched, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (+0.350) NRR will go above that of Gujarat Titans (+0.695). At the same time, RCB’s (currently +1.065) NRR could drop below that of Gujarat Titans.
The top two teams in the standings after the league stage will play in Qualifier 1 with the winner directly booking a spot in the summit clash. The third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in an Eliminator. The losing team in Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then clash in Qualifier 2 to determine the second team in the final.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|+0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|+0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.