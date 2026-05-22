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SRH vs RCB: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad pip Royal Challengers Bengaluru to finish in top 2 & play IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

With Gujarat Titans sealing a top-two spot in IPL 2026 after their 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings, there is a real chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to dethrone RCB at the top and join Gujarat Titans. RCB have 18 points from 13 games.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 May 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. (PTI)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking a top two finish as they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad are on 16 points from 13 games.

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With Gujarat Titans sealing a top-two spot after their 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the previous night, there is a real chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to dethrone RCB at the top and join Gujarat Titans. RCB have 18 points from 13 games.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in GT vs CSK clash?

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in hunt for the final playoff spot.

How can Sunrisers Hyderabad displace RCB?

If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to beat RCB on Friday, it would leave Gujarat Titans, RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18 points each. With Shubman Gill's men locked in at second spot, the fight will be between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the net run rate coming into play.

  • If batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to beat RCB by at least 87 runs or more. That will put the Pat Cummins-led side above RCB on NRR.
  • If batting season, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target within 11 overs or fewer. Having said that, Sunrisers Hyderabad can still take up three more deliveries to 11.3 overs, but in that case, they have to smash a maximum/six once the scores are level.

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Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs MI match

If either of the criteria are matched, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (+0.350) NRR will go above that of Gujarat Titans (+0.695). At the same time, RCB’s (currently +1.065) NRR could drop below that of Gujarat Titans.

Format of IPL playoffs - All you need to know

The top two teams in the standings after the league stage will play in Qualifier 1 with the winner directly booking a spot in the summit clash. The third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in an Eliminator. The losing team in Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then clash in Qualifier 2 to determine the second team in the final.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13940+1.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)14950+0.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)13850+0.35016
4Rajasthan Royals13760+0.08314
5Punjab Kings13661+0.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661+0.01113
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028
Also Read | Sanju Samson gets dismissed for golden duck in GT vs CSK; social media erupts

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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