SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis made an unusual choice after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as the Bengaluru skipper chose to bat first. Faf du Plessis was pleased after winning the toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad has been dangerous while batting first this season. The internet quickly turned Faf's happiness into a meme fest as they cheered for RCB bowlers, who don't have to face severe beating as they did in their last game against the Pat Cummins-led side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been killer this season as they created the highest score in the history of IPL, not once but twice in the current edition of the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen crushed Mumbai Indians bowlers as Hyderabad ended up with a score of 277/3 after 20 overs, the highest in the history of IPL.

The Pat Cummins-led side broke their record after a few days as Travis Head's second-fastest half-century powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 287/3 after 20 overs. Faf du Plessis-led RCB fought well but was restricted to 262/7 in the chase and lost the game by 25 runs.

After facing a heartbreaking 1-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is looking in great form on Thursday as they started well against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After Faf du Plessis's early dismissal, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar gave Bengaluru some big shots.

Rajat Patidar slammed a fast half-century on just 19 balls but was dismissed soon after. Virat Kohli continues to maintain his good rhythm in IPL 2024. The batter smashed his third half-century in the season and completed 400-plus runs to maintain his top position on Orange Cap 2024 rankings.

The run rate has declined in the previous few overs and Virat Kohli and Cameron Green need some big shots to release pressure.

