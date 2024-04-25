SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Faf du Plesiss's decision to bat first sparks meme fest on internet: ‘Ab SRH 300 nahi….’
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis made an unusual choice after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, as the Bengaluru skipper chose to bat first. Faf du Plessis was pleased after winning the toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad has been dangerous while batting first this season. The internet quickly turned Faf's happiness into a meme fest as they cheered for RCB bowlers, who don't have to face severe beating as they did in their last game against the Pat Cummins-led side.