Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15 April broke their own record of scoring highest runs in the Indian Premier League, as they hammered 287 runs in 20 overs while playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the innings, 22 whopping sixes where shot, along with 19 boundaries by the power hitters of Sunrisers Hyderabad – Travis Head (102), Abhishek Sharma (34), Heinrich Klaasen (67), Aiden Markram (32) and Abdul Samad (37).

The clash between RCB and SRH was not an ordinary one, as many new records were made and broken.

The Sunrisers breached their own previous record of scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians in the current IPL tournament. Not only the current total of 287 is the highest in IPL tournaments so far, but it is also the second highest in T20 cricket history.

Till now, the highest ever T20 score was hit by Nepal – 314/3 – against Mongolia Hangzhou in 2023.

More to follow soon…..

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!