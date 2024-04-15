Breaking News
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Sunrisers break their own record, score in 287 runs in 20 overs
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: They have breached their own previous record of scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians in the current IPL. Also they have scored 22 sixes in this innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15 April broke their own record of scoring highest runs in the Indian Premier League, as they hammered 287 runs in 20 overs while playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
