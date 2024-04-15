Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Sunrisers break their own record, score in 287 runs in 20 overs
BREAKING NEWS

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Sunrisers break their own record, score in 287 runs in 20 overs

Saurav Mukherjee

  • SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: They have breached their own previous record of scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians in the current IPL. Also they have scored 22 sixes in this innings.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI04_15_2024_000317B)

Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15 April broke their own record of scoring highest runs in the Indian Premier League, as they hammered 287 runs in 20 overs while playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the innings, 22 whopping sixes where shot, along with 19 boundaries by the power hitters of Sunrisers Hyderabad – Travis Head (102), Abhishek Sharma (34), Heinrich Klaasen (67), Aiden Markram (32) and Abdul Samad (37).

The clash between RCB and SRH was not an ordinary one, as many new records were made and broken.

The Sunrisers breached their own previous record of scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians in the current IPL tournament. Not only the current total of 287 is the highest in IPL tournaments so far, but it is also the second highest in T20 cricket history.

Till now, the highest ever T20 score was hit by Nepal – 314/3 – against Mongolia Hangzhou in 2023.

More to follow soon…..

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
