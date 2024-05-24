Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are all set to face each other in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, aiming to secure a place in the finals on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The winner of Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024 will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 May by eight wickets.

While SRH are coming to play the match after a defeat, RR defeated an unpredictable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator on 22 May by 4 wickets.

ALSO READ: SRH vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Citing rain as likely to spoil the event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made all the necessary arrangements at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPL management has added a reserve day for all the playoff matches, including Qualifier 2. This time, too, they have kept a day reserve for the finals, like in 2023.

If it rains, the match will start on reserve day from the beginning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The organisers have kept extra time up to 120 minutes above the cut time to ensure the match is completed on the scheduled day.

What if it rains on reserve day too? In case rains play spoilsport on reserve day and Qualifier 2 is washed out, the team with the better league position will move forward to play the finals.

Looking at the stats, SRH will qualify for the final with they finishing second while RR were third. Points-wise, they both have 17 each from 14 games, but SRH had an NRR of +0.414 compared to RR's +0.273. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai's weather forecast: The chance of rain in Chennai is though 5 percent on Friday, according to Accuweather, its 20 percent on reserve day. It is expected that rains will not play a spoilsport on Friday.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!