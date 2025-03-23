SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: From RCB to SRH, here’s a look at teams who scored more than 250 runs in IPL history

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters registered a massive total of 286 runs in their first clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Rajasthan Royals, on Sunday. Ishan Kishan and Travis Head led their team to the second-highest total in the history of the tournament. While Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first team to cross the 250-run mark in the league, 10 other teams were successful in reaching the milestone.

Since IPL's debut in 2008, no team managed to score more than 250 runs till 2013. In the game played against Pune Warriors at Bengaluru, RCB registered a total of 263 runs with the help of Chris Gayle's unbelievable knock. It then took ten more years for another team to cross the 250-run mark, when Lucknow Super Giants registered 257/5 in the 2023 season against Punjab Kings. However, RCB's record for the highest total score remained intact.

The record was then broken by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they smashed 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in the previous season of the game. They went on to break their own record on the 15th of April 2024 against RCB when they scored 287/3. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals too registered a score of more than 250 runs in the same season, but were unable to break the record.

SRH leads the list of the top-scoring teams in the history of the IPL, with the top three totals smashed by the team's batters.

Here's a list of teams to cross the 250-run mark in the IPL: SRH 287/3 Vs RCB (15 Apr 2024)

SRH 286/6 Vs RR (23 Mar 2025)

SRH 277/3 Vs MI (27 Mar 2024)

KKR 272/7 Vs DC (3 Apr 2024)

SRH 266/7 Vs DC (20 Apr 2024)

RCB 263/5 Vs PWI (23 Apr 2013)

PBKS 262/2 Vs KKR (26 Apr 2024)

RCB 262/7 Vs SRH (15 Apr 2024)

KKR 261/6 Vs Punjab Kings (26 Apr 2024)

DC 257/4 Vs MI Delhi (27 Apr 2024)

LSG 257/5 Vs Punjab Kings (28 Apr 2023) SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Match summary Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten with a score of 106 off 47 balls and Travis Head helped him with the bat to score 67 off 31 balls to lead their team to the second-highest total ever. They both smashed 20 boundaries and nine sixes together in the match. However, Head got out by Tushar Deshpande.

However, RR lost to SRH by 44 runs as they could only score 242-6 in 20 overs. For RR, Dhruv Jurel scored 70 runs off 35 deliveries, while opener Sanju Samson scored 66 runs off 37 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer hit 42 off 23 and Shubham Dubey scored 34 in 11 deliveries.

In their head-to-head matches so far, SRH has won 11 matches out of the 20 matches played against RR. The team is on the brink of winning their 12th match against Rajasthan and starting their IPL 2025 journey on a high note.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka