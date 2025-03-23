SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan headlines list of the records broken by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 286/6 against the Rajasthan Royals earlier today, fell short of their own IPL record by a solitary run. Ishan Kishan broke multiple records on his debut for SRH. Here are some of the records from the high-scoring game.

List of Records 286/6 - SRH smashed the 2nd highest total in the history of IPL

SRH’s 286/6 is also the highest total ever against RR. CSK smashed 246/5, way back in 2010

242/6 - RR posted their highest total in TATA IPL. Rajasthan’s previous 3 highest totals have come while chasing.

Advertisement

497 - Aggregate total by SRH and RR in Hyderabad, the third highest match aggregate in IPL history. 520 runs aggregate by SRH and RCB in 2024 is the highest in IPL

Also Read | SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan slams maiden IPL hundred on Sunrisers Hyderabad debut

14.1 overs - SRH reached 200 in 14.1 overs, the joint-fastest team 200. RCB reached 200 in 14.1 overs against Punjab Kings in 2016

45 balls - Ishan Kishan’s 45 ball century on his debut game for SRH is the 2nd fastest century by an Indian in IPL. Yusuf Pathan is the record holder for scoring in just 37 balls vs Mumbai Indians

1 - Kishan became the first batter to score a century on debut for SRH. Bairstow scored a century in his 3rd innings for IPL in 2019

Advertisement

1 - Kishan is also the first Indian to score a century for SRH in IPL. Shikhar Dhawan’s 92* vs Delhi Capitals was the previous highest score by an Indian for SRH

4-0-76-0 - Jofra Archer’s figures are the most expensive in the history of the IPL

34 - Number of fours smashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters, the most in an IPL innings

6 - Sanju Samson scored a fifty in the first match of the season for the 6th consecutive team. Samson’s scores on first game of the seasons since 2020: 74, 119, 55, 55, 82*, 66

Brief scores: SRH - 286/6 (Ishan Kishan - 106* (47), Travis Head - 67 (31), Tushar Deshpande - 3/44 (4)), RR - 242/6 (Dhruv Jurel - 70 (35), Sanju Samson - 66 (37), Harshal Patel - 2/34 (4).