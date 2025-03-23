SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan reaches 5000-run milestone as he smashes century, sparks meme fest on social media

Ishan Kishan century on his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, reaches unique milestone.

Published23 Mar 2025, 05:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Ishan Kishan celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 23, 2025.(PTI)

Ishan Kishan looked unstoppable in the third match of IPL 2025, between Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The SRH star batter smashed his maiden century of the league in just 45 balls on his debut for the team. On his way to reach the score, he achieved a unique milestone of 5000 runs in T20s as soon as he scored 84 runs.

Netizens have failed to keep calm as they saw the wicket-keeper batter attack the opposite team and score the first century of this IPL season.

In his IPL career before the match, Kishan had played 105 matches and his highest score was 99 runs that he scored in the 2020 season of the league.

Here are the top five highest scores by Ishan Kishan in IPL before the ongoing season:

  • 99 runs - 2020 IPL season
  • 84 runs - 2021 IPL season
  • 81* runs - 2022 IPL season
  • 75 runs - 2023 IPL season
  • 69 runs - 2024 IPL season

In the game, Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Kishan remained unbeaten with a score of 106 off 47 balls in the match where SRH registered a massive total of 286 runs.

This is Ishan's 1st century in his IPL journey since he debuted for Gujarat Lions in the year 2016. He then moved to MI in 2018 helped them win the IPL 2019 and 2020 titles, scoring 516 runs in IPL 2020.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

First Published:23 Mar 2025, 05:50 PM IST
