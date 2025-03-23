SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan looked unstoppable in the third match of IPL 2025, between Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday on Sunday. The SRH star batter smashed his maiden century of the league in just 45 balls on his debut for the team. On his way to reach the score, he achieved a unique milestone of 5000 runs in T20s as soon as he scored 84 runs.

In his IPL career before the match, Kishan had played 105 matches and his highest score was 99 runs that he scored in the 2020 season of the league.

Here are the top five highest scores by Ishan Kishan in IPL before the ongoing season 99 runs - 2020 IPL season

84 runs - 2021 IPL season

81* runs - 2022 IPL season

75 runs - 2023 IPL season

69 runs - 2024 IPL season SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Innings history Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly broke their own IPL record of 287/3 against RCB last year. The men in orange started in grand fashion against the Rajasthan Royals earlier on Sunday in a sunny afternoon in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 200 in just 14.1 overs, the joint fastest in the history of IPL.

Ishan Kishan, playing his 100th IPL innings smashed his first IPL century in just 45 balls. He went from 86 to 100 in just 3 balls in the 19th over.

This is Ishan's first century in his IPL journey since he debuted for Gujarat Lions in the year 2016. He then moved to MI in 2018 helped them win the IPL 2019 and 2020 titles, scoring 516 runs in IPL 2020.

Travis Head smashed a quickfire 67 off just 31 balls and in the process provided the third best powerplay score for SRH in IPL history. The Sunrisers made 94/1 in powerplay and took another 4 more balls to reach 100 in the 7th over.

Ishan Kishan took the centrestage after Head’s dismissal and both the left handers had a particular liking to Jofra Archer. Head took 22 runs off Archer’s first over, which included a 105 metre monstrous six over deep square leg. Ishan Kishan later smashed 3 sixes in Archer’s 3rd over, the highlight being a well-timed six over the keeper’s head. Archer finished his 4 overs by conceding 76 runs, the most expensive figures in the history of IPL.

Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire 34 off 14 balls and his dismissal in the 19th over stopped SRH from breaching the 300-run barrier

How netizens reacted: Netizens have failed to keep calm as they saw the wicket-keeper batter attack the opposite team and score the first century of this IPL season. Here are few reactions.

One wrote about how Kishan celebrated.

A second wrote, “Ishan Kishan's century is the result of all his hard work. The pain given by BCCI, MI and ICT fans was brutal over the past couple of years, but now everything feels good. Congratulations to all Ishan Kishan fans who choose to stay.”

Here's how others' reacted:

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka